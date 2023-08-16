Dish & Drink KC: Catch an Iron District double feature with Iron Grill and Elephant Wings

The Iron District is one of the most happening outdoor venues in KC due to its full event schedule (including happy hour, trivia night, and concerts) and pet-friendly policy. No matter what you’re craving, there’s a locally-owned option for you within the container park.

Iron Grill

The Iron Grill just opened this summer, but it’s already proving popular due to its fresh, juicy smashburger patties.

So far, the crowd favorite is the NKC BBQ ($10), which is topped with bacon, an onion ring, pickles, mayonnaise, cheddar cheese, and barbecue sauce. Although the burger can hold its own as a complete meal, there’s no shame if the sampling of thick, beer-battered o-rings convinces you to order a side ($4 for regular or $6 for large). This saucy, smoky handheld embodies what most people picture when you start talking about KC’s food scene.

If you’re up for a challenge, considered the Blast Furnace ($10): a patty with jalapeños, fried onions, spicy ketchup, chipotle mayo… and ghost pepper cheese. This is definitely an order-at-your-own-risk situation, as even the staff will tell you that it’s hot. Maybe not the best choice for a first date, but if you have faith in your dining companion (and some milk handy), then give it a go.

The artisan brioche buns are locally sourced, but you can swap them for a gluten-free version for an additional $2.

Iron Grill is located at 1599 Iron St., North Kansas City, MO 64116.

Elephant Wings

If I’m going to spend money on a drink at a restaurant, it’s not going to be soda or bottled water. And, although the Iron District has two container bars, I rarely order alcohol. The iced masala chai—Indian black tea with milk, sugar, and spices—at Elephant Wings is a perfect fit for me. It’s refreshing, complements my meal, and it’s not something I can get at home.

The container’s owner, Ameet Malhotra, is warm, funny, and ready with recommendations to suit your tastes.

If you ask him what most people enjoy, he’ll point you toward the Tikka Masala Poutine ($15). Malhotra’s brainchild is a mix of cornerstone Indian and Canadian dishes, with crispy fries and scallions, jalapeños, curried paneer, and cilantro underneath tikka masala and yogurt. It comes with a choice of chicken, beef, or paneer. It’s not spicy, but it is thoroughly spiced—meaning your tastebuds might find it exotic, but they won’t catch fire. The jalapeños are easy enough to pick out if peppers aren’t your thing. The yogurt completes the dish, rounding out the flavor of Elephant Wing’s house spice mix.

Elephant Wings is located at 1599 Iron St., North Kansas City, MO 64116.