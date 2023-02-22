Dish & Drink KC: Casual fish and chips at Harry’s County Club, surprising sliders at McLain’s

Harry’s fish and chips

The River Market pub, Harry’s Country Club, is full of surprises. First, the vibrant and relaxed environment could not be farther from a private institution requiring membership. All are welcome here, and if the drink menu doesn’t beg you to come in and relax with your best company, then the food menu will surely entice you.

Think of Harry’s menu as part of the bar and grill genre but with a bit more quirk and intention behind it. Classics like beer battered onion rings and quesadillas are available, but more unique options like sea hogs (bacon wrapped shrimp with a horseradish sauce) and chilaquiles make the establishment particularly excellent.

While fish and chips are a common pub-style menu item, it’s always fun to see each restaurant’s take on the familiar dish, and Harry’s kills it. The meal is served with no frills—battered, fried fish sits alongside a bed of french fries. The fish is particularly crispy and shines with a squeeze of lemon. It’s the ideal bar food with the unpretentious dipping sauces of ketchup and tartar sauce.

Harry’s Country Club is located at 112 E Missouri Ave., Kansas City, MO 64106.

McLain’s sliders

McLain’s has several bakery locations throughout the metro and is known for pastries and decadent desserts. The bakery outdid itself this football season when it offered a gold cake with the portrait of the KC Wolf on it. The pastry case seems to be an endless display of creative and festive treats.

The lesser acknowledged menu of Mclain’s is the lunch menu, in which you can find more savory options like cheddar mac n’ cheese, ratatouille cauliflower rice bowls, and, of course, an array of sandwiches and salads.

Although it’s a relatively light menu, the cheeseburger sliders may manage to catch your eye and for a good reason. Despite their miniature size, they are loaded with the good stuff. The beef patties are topped with the usual accompaniments of cheddar cheese, bacon, and pickles, but surprise diners with a schmear of coffee BBQ sauce. These small but mighty cheeseburgers are stuffed into fluffy challah rolls. The side of fries are the to the cherry on top. These indulgent handheld burgers are hefty, juicy, and impressive.

McLain’s has several locations across KC and Lawrence. Hours and menus vary by location.