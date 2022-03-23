Dish & Drink KC: Brisket egg rolls and more from Buck Tui, happy hour highlights at Tannin, and spring freshness via The Russell

Buck Tui serves KC barbecue and Thai flavor fusions

Executive chef and pitmaster, Ted Liberda, is bringing the joy of barbecue and Thai traditions together at his new venture in Overland Park.

Buck Tui is an homage to the art of brisket and other smoked meats, but with a twist. The eatery was previously only offering curbside but now has dine-in seating available, giving hungry Kansas Citians multiple ways to share a killer meal with friends and family.

If there’s one piece of advice I would give to prospective guests, it’s this: come hungry. You’re going to want to order one of everything on the menu, and I don’t blame you one bit. This is where the “get it and split it” strategy will come in handy.

To start, I ordered the Brisket Egg Rolls and Butterscotch Wings. The egg rolls are resemblant of the highest quality crab Rangoon—sans crab and sub brisket—due to the inclusion of cream cheese, scallion, and the signature crunch of a fried exterior. It’s served with sweet and sour sauce, providing some serious dip-ability that all comes together in a few mouthwatering bites.

The wings are served whole, giving you the opportunity to split them yourself á la turkey wishbone. The smoked exterior is crispy, and they’re all glazed in a concoction of fish sauce and butterscotch, giving it a savory and sweet taste. They’re served with some marinated cucumbers and pack a bit of freshness and heat to cleanse the palate.

Other appetizers include the Kow Tord Fritters with crispy rice and creamy Tiger Cry sauce and the Stuffed Mushroom Caps with silken tofu and caramelized onion.

Moving into main courses, they have a wide range of smoked meats on the menu including chicken, ribs, and Thai sausage. You can get a meat plate of varying sizes, which come with plenty of sauce, rice, pickles, and papaya slaw.

If you’re in the mood for noodles, they have a few bowls to choose from. The Buck Tui noodle dish features pulled pork, bean sprouts, and fried garlic while the Khao Poon noodles are a hearty combination of brisket, coconut curry, basil, and vermicelli.

I had to go with a sandwich and chose the KC-Thai brisket. It’s loaded up with meat, peppers, mushrooms from KC Mushroom Culture, and buttermilk chive sauce. It was hands down one of the best brisket sandwiches I have had in this town, and that’s saying something.

It comes with fries, but I also got a few extra sides including the mac and cheese with cornbread crumble and some of that signature papaya slaw. If you are in the coleslaw-is-good camp, you’ll love this one and its unique sweetness.

The end result was a very full stomach, but the food coma was well worth it.

Buck Tui is located at 6737 W. 75th St., Overland Park, KS 66204. They’re open from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday.

Add Tannin’s happy hour to the list of boozy bangs for your buck

As the work week ends and EOD fun begins, Tannin’s happy hour is sure to kickstart your weekend.

The wine bar and kitchen has plenty of good eats and drinks on the menu that will leave your tastebuds and wallet happy.

The restaurant has a rotating wine selection offered at $8 a glass. If you have your heart set on something absent from the happy hour menu, though, they have plenty of regular favorites in an affordable price range of $10-15 dollars a pop. You can choose from a selection of reds, whites, rosés, sweet wines, and bubbles.

On the food side, the cheese plate is available for $10, featuring an assortment of soft and hard cheeses, dried fruits, nuts, local honey, and crisp and crumbly lavash crackers.

If you are in the mood for meat, the charcuterie board is also available for a discounted happy hour rate of $10. It comes with some pickled vegetables, house jam, and crostini to help you construct the perfect bite.

The dish that really blew me away, though, was the Pommes Frites. It is a hefty portion for only $3 and comes with a delicious truffle aioli and house ketchup for dipping.

Although the perfect level of crispiness and saltiness is a contentious and divisive debate, I believe these objectively meet the mark. They’re considerably thick for a french fry, fluffy on the inside and crunchy on the outside, and pair perfectly with their accompanying sauces. You can easily split them with a friend, but hey, they’re only three bucks, so you might as well get one for yourself.

If you stay past happy hour and find yourself hungry for more, they also have some great main courses on the menu. The Duroc Pork Chop with harissa spiced lentil salad is always a winner. For a vegetarian option, they offer an Acorn Squash Succotash with confit potatoes, walnuts, and balsamic glaze.

Tannin is located at 1526 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64108. Happy hour is from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 2-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Regular hours are from 4 p.m. – midnight Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Friday, 2 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Saturday, and 2-11 p.m. Sunday. Tannin is closed Mondays.

Veggies galore at The Russell on Main

Spring has sprung, and Missourians are rejoicing as cold days dissipate (fingers crossed, please don’t let this jinx it).

As the seasons change, warmer temperatures can usher in the craving for lighter and brighter options. The Russell is there to deliver for all those who seek them.

The interior is every bit as beautiful as their dishes, which are artfully presented and full of color. Their bowls and salads are packed with veggies and protein, leaving their customers well-nourished and satisfied.

I ordered The Bibb salad, a fan favorite that features juicy grilled chicken, thinly sliced red onion, avocado, bacon, bibb lettuce, parmesan cheese, and green goddess dressing. The true stars of this salad, however, are the spiced cashews. They give the bowl an extra bit of punch and crunch, and I wish I could buy them by the bag.

If you’re more into red meat, you could order the steak and greens salad with goat cheese and grilled vegetables. Or if you’d rather have some bread in your life, the steak sandwich is a great option with gorgonzola aioli, chimichurri, and a mountain of arugula—so you still get your greens in.

I was also graced by the scent of the eatery’s burger during my visit. It was hard to get order FOMO since my salad was so kick ass, but this came close. The burger is made from a peppercorn encrusted brisket patty and piled high with truffle aioli, balsamic, caramelized onion, gouda cheese, and arugula on a brioche bun.

Be sure to save room for dessert as well. Spend some time staring at the beautiful sweets in the display case to the left of the order counter, which is often filled with an assortment of cupcakes, brownies, and oatmeal cream pies.

I had a few bites of their brownie—it was decadently fudgy in a way that true chocolate lovers worship—and their carrot cake cupcake, which left me wondering why I don’t eat carrot cake more often.

The Russell is located at 3141 Main St., Kansas City, MO 64111. It’s open from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. They are closed Sunday.