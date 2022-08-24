Dish & Drink KC: Blackhole Bakery’s honey lavender tea cakes, Chicatana ants at Tacos Valentina

Blackhole Bakery’s new honey lavender tea cake

If you needed a reason to indulge in a decadent pastry, Blackhole Bakery’s new honey lavender tea cakes are scrumptious and conveniently palm-sized.

The buttery loaves are made with almond paste, creating a balanced and chewy texture. The light purple glaze topping the cakes is a blend of lavender and honey powder, finished with a dash of Himalayan sea salt. The sweet aromatic icing and moist cake makes the perfect pairing.

Also making its debut at the bakery are dragon fruit danishes. Dragon fruit jam fills the center of the danish, pocketing layers of sweetness with subtle hints of pineapple and coconut. These limited and quaint pastries are the ideal grab-and-go snack.

Blackhole Bakery is located at 5531 Troost Ave., Kansas City, MO 64110. They are open Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tacos Valentina serving up Chicatana ants

You read that right! Tacos Valentina is an authentic Mexican street food stand that specializes in hand-pressed 100% nixtamal tortillas and typically pops up in front of Alma Mater and Casual Animal Breweries.

This week, the taco stand is serving up something truly unique along with their traditional street fare—Chicatana ants. Chicatana ants are a rare Mexican delicacy. They are typically enjoyed in salsa or along with mezcal as they are bitter, salty, and smokey.

The ants are special due to the very narrow time frame in which they can be sourced. They are collected in select parts of the country only twice per year during the first rainfalls of the season.

The ants dished up at Tacos Valentina are sourced from coastal Oaxaca. This week is your opportunity to get that extra special crunch in your meal as the insects will be served in a specialty menu item that has yet to be revealed.

Tacos Valentina can be found at Casual Animal Brewing on Thursday at 5 p.m. and at Alma Mader Brewing on Saturday at 5 p.m.