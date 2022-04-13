Dish & Drink KC: Big flavor from Bōru Asian Eatery, plus a jalapeño prickly pear marg perfect for warmer weather

Big ass bao and noodle bowls await at this Waldo spot

Sometimes nothing hits better than a bowl of ramen. Bōru Asian Eatery knows that firsthand.

This restaurant in Waldo serves some serious varieties of noodles from soup to stir fry in addition to other Asian eats.

Choose from a selection of starters and shareables including the sweet potato kimchi fries topped with pork belly, curry-lime aioli, and fried egg. Other options include the Brussels sprout salad with carrots, red cabbage, peppers, and cilantro. If you’re craving a deep-fried app, crab rangoons also grace the menu.

I’d also recommend ordering a few bao buns for the table. The buns themselves are well-steamed and pillowy soft, fitting like a little glove around each of its innards. I chose the pork belly bun, served with a generously thick slice of meat, hoisin mayo, scallions, and a quick pickle.

The entrée section is where you’ll struggle with decisions. If you’re a soup lover like me, you’ve got plenty of options ranging from a spicy miso noodle soup to the Bōru Bowl with soy pickled shitake mushrooms, pork belly, garlic greens, and shoyu bone broth.

I was torn between the latter and the stir-fry ramen, mainly due to the lack of a six-minute egg in the non-soup choice. Something about a marinated soft-boiled egg is unmatched when it comes to umami flavor.

I ended up going with the stir fry and adding the six-minute egg on the side, which I inhaled in one bite like some sort of snake unhinging its jaw (what was I going to do, eat a soft-boiled egg in two bites?). The stir-fry was exceptionally mushroom-y, although the chicken was also flavorful and juicy.

The portion sizes are quite generous, so you could easily split it with another or take leftovers home for a great late-night snack. Be sure to take extra care to note the Burlesque poster above the porcelain throne in the women’s restroom.

Bōru Asian Eatery is located at 500 W. 75th Street, Kansas City, MO 64114. It’s open from 3-10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday.

Sip on a spicy and sweet margarita at this Kansas City mainstay

Odds are you’ve enjoyed a few memorable nights at Harry’s Country Club in River Market, whether they be on the patio or under the framed sparkly unitard near the front door.

If you haven’t had a chance to check this place out yet, their jalapeño and prickly pear margarita is the perfect excuse to go.

The cocktail features tequila, triple sec, jalapeño, prickly pear, and sour—making for a tangy, spicy, and perfectly sweet sip.

The beverage is also available for only $7.50 during happy hour Monday through Friday from 3-7 p.m., alongside several Country Club snacks. Choose from items like the French onion dip with house made potato chips, cheese curds, or chicken nachos fully loaded.

I paired mine with the crispy buffalo chicken sandwich. No matter how hard I try to convince myself that I will branch out and order something new the next time I’m at Harry’s, I always go back to this dish. It truly is one of my favorite sandwiches in the metro, with a hefty chicken cutlet that’s breaded, fried, and sauced to perfection.

After a long hard day, a margarita and a chicken sandwich are sure to heal all wounds.

Ask for extra pickles.

Harry’s Country Club is located at 112 East Missouri Avenue, Kansas City, MO, 64106. It’s open from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.