Dish & Drink KC: A taste of France in Westport, Mission Taco’s Pride special, and a spicy Thai noodle classic al fresco

Ça Va in Westport brings French-inspired luxury to the metro

Although everyone would rather be frolicking through European streets, vineyards, and Bridgerton-like courtyards in real time, this champagne bar in Westport will deliver French fare without the pricey plane ticket.

Ça Va is a bubbles-obsessed and French-inspired wine bar with a stacked and worldly bottle list from France, South Africa, Missouri, and more. They believe in “champagne for the people,” and their happy hour reflects that with fair-priced sips and bites.

Enjoy a selection of savory snacks from 4-6 p.m. including le fromage (sliced cheese with fennel crackers and fruit preserves), marinated olives, or bread service with roasted garlic butter and an Ibis country loaf.

All of the above for under $7? Can’t beat that. But I’d also recommend venturing into their regular offerings for their brie en croûte. This dish is the embodiment of all things delicious: flaky puff pastry and warm, gooey brie smothered in strawberry preserves. There’s also a healthy scattering of Marcona almonds for some crunch.

As far as bubbles are concerned, the wine bar keeps it simple. Choose between a $6 glass of prosecco, or go with the Cappelletti spritz for $7. The latter will leave all lovers of Aperol pleased, retaining the same orange hue and garnished with a lemon twist.

Ça Va is located at 149 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO 64111. It’s open Wednesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. – midnight and on Sunday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. It’s closed Monday and Tuesday.

Mission Taco debuts a Pride Month special

Is a hot dog a sandwich? The world may never know. But Mission Taco Joint believes a hot dog can inspire a taco.

The taco shop is collaborating with St. Louis-based Steve’s Hot Dogs for a Pride Month special called the “Hot Dog Taco.” It features a soft flour tortilla stuffed with hot dog, spiced and beer-braised pork, hibiscus pickled onions, cilantro, Mission Taco’s signature queso, and fried jalapeños.

All seven of Mission’s locations throughout the state will feature the taco, and a portion of the sales in the KC metro will go to Pride Haven, an emergency shelter for LGBTQIA+ transition-aged youth facing houselessness. The 20-bed facility offers a safe and affirming environment where the youth can work with case managers towards achieving their goals.

The hot dog taco will be available from now until June 30.

Mission Taco Joint has two locations in Kansas City, one in the Crossroads and one in South Plaza. Both locations are open from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Revisit a classic at Baramee Thai Bistro

Everyone needs a go-to spot—a food “old faithful” if you will. If Baramee Thai Bistro isn’t on your list of favorites, then you’re missing out.

This Crossroads Thai joint is perfect for a quick and casual bite in between meetings or after a long day. It has plenty of comforting classics including their ever-popular Panang Curry, crab rangoons, and soft spring rolls to keep it light during hot weather.

My go-to is always the Pad Thai, although the Thai Cashew Nuts stir fry is a very close second.

I’d have to estimate that Baramee churns out hundreds of orders of the noodle dish per week, and there’s a reason everyone loves it. The tamarind and finely-ground peanuts give it a tangy and nutty flavor profile, and if you order it with chicken, its thinly sliced and very tender.

If you’re craving some noodles with dark sauce, the Pad See Eawe is also a mainstay here. You’ll definitely see more than a few orders decorating tabletops throughout the space.

They also have plenty of Thai cocktails on the menu, such as a mango margarita or the Massamanhattan made with palm sugar and massaman curry simple syrup, Four Roses Yellow Label bourbon, sweet vermouth, and a Thai cherry. The restaurant staff recommends it with noodle dishes, so order up.

If you do stop by, prepare to be eating in a packed house. You may be able to snag a table when the weather is nice and the doors to the patio are open, giving diners both inside and out a chance to enjoy their meals al fresco. Rest assured it is worth the wait.

Baramee Thai Bistro is located at 1810 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO 64108. It is open from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It’s closed on Sundays.