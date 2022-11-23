Dish & Drink KC: A sip of the season at Second Best Coffee, sammies at M&M’s, Mediterranean fare at Paros Leawood

Second Best Coffee’s Autumn Latte and Chorizo Burrito

Though their name would tell you differently, don’t be fooled by Second Best Coffee’s humility. Based in Waldo, the shop’s coffee menu is delightful, and the food is made in-house.

The Autumn Latte is the fall drink special but great for the upcoming holidays as it tastes like the liquid form of a gingerbread house. This is a lovely cold-weather brew for those looking to switch things up from their PSL, as it has minimal spices but not without the deliciousness. The other seasonal drink offering is the decadent Sparklehorse—a sparkling chai with star anise, apricot, and dried fig.

While Second Best’s scones are classic coffee house fare and almost always sell out with their unique flavors, the burritos are not to be overlooked. The Chorizo Burrito, for example, is filled with airy eggs, chorizo, potatoes, and melty cheese wrapped in a crispy tortilla. If you’re enjoying it in-house, the burrito is wrapped in parchment and tied with twine to preserve the heat and served with a bottle of Cholula.

Second Best Coffee is located at 328 W 85th St., Kansas City, MO 64114. They are open daily from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Hook Em’ Up Sandwich at M&M Bakery and Delicatessen

M&M Bakery and Delicatessen is a hole-in-the-wall joint that serves some of Kansas City’s best baked goods and stacked sandwiches through a window. Located at the corner of 31st and Woodland Ave., the bakery slings traditional American desserts such as freshly baked donuts, cookies, and cheesecake. Apple fritters, chocolate-covered Long Johns, and fried cinnamon rolls (yes, you read that correctly) are just a few examples of the fluffy goodness baked daily. Grab an assortment to accompany your breakfast sandwich.

As for the sandwiches, the Hook ‘Em Up is a must-have. The sandwich is layered with pepper beef, turkey, and ham and topped with the works— lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, miracle whip, mustard, hot cheese, and American cheese. The onion roll is the equivalent of the “cherry on top.” All sandwiches are served with a bag of chips.

M&M Bakery and Delicatessen is located at 1721 E 31st St., Kansas City, MO 64109.

Paros Estiatorio Greek Fare and Cocktails

If you can’t manage to look at another Thanksgiving plate filled with your usual brown suspects, treat yourself to some fresh Mediterranean food at Paros Estiatorio. The upscale restaurant neighbors Rye in Mission Farms and serves Greek food with a modern twist. Feta, lamb, and puff pastry are offered across the menu, but the seafood options shine with items such as Chilean sea bass and whole lobster.

Paros excels at letting the ingredients shine on their own. For example, the appetizer of baked feta and pita bread is drizzled with pure extra virgin olive oil and sprinkled with fresh herbs. You can’t go wrong with any of the meat-heavy options, either. The entrée of lamb shank served over a bed of mashed potatoes and topped with a hearty demi-glace might be the Greek-style Thanksgiving dish you were missing all along.

The cocktail menu is exceptional and filled with bright liquors and sophisticated blends. You can guarantee your cocktail will be dressed with a rustic garnish of rosemary or too-pretty-to-eat edible flowers. The Paros Martini is a noteworthy cocktail as it’s a smooth blend of grapefruit liqueur, basil, and cucumber. The result is an extremely refreshing, but not too sweet, libation.

Paros Estiatorio is located at 10561 Mission Rd., Leawood, KS 66206.