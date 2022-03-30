Dish & Drink KC: A new resident brewery in River Market, Southern flavor from Lula, and carrot cake ice cream in Prairie Village

River Bluff Brewing makes its way to River Market

A staple institution in the St. Joseph beer scene has officially expanded further south.

River Bluff Brewing is now pouring in the historic water building on Main, located in River Market. Since beer is 90% water, the staff says they think it’s a perfect fit.

Beers on tap include the River Cream Ale, a light, crisp and smooth brew, and the Townley Blonde with flavor rooted in lemon zest, oats, and hops, just to name a few.

Sample the award-winning Sandy Dunes, which took home a silver medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival. It’s a golden strong ale packed with peppery, fruity flavor and designed to quench the fiercest of thirsts.

The ale house frequently collaborates with other local joints, serving up a few non-grain varietals including KC Wineworks’ Show Me Sangria. They also serve rotating craft cider on tap from KC Cider Co., giving customers a wide range of libations to enjoy.

Be on the lookout for joint brews with other staple breweries, like the Ursa Major Imperial Stout with Brewery Emperial. The River Bluff team also plans to release a new brew in partnership with Hopsteiner, using experimental hops that have yet to hit the market.

The new location is open seven days a week, offering patrons a place to imbibe any day they choose.

River Bluff Brewing’s new location in the River Market is at 201 Main Street, Suite 101, Kansas City, MO 64105. It’s open Monday through Thursday from 3-10 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Lula serves up classic Southern fare

If Lula Southern Cookhouse has been on your list for a while and you haven’t had a chance to make it out, then this is your sign to go.

This eatery in the Crossroads nails it when it comes to Southern comfort food with an elevated twist. From biscuits to banana pudding, this is a place that truly has something for everyone.

There are plenty of unique cocktails to sip on while you narrow down your top appetizers including the Pecan Old Fashioned, which features bourbon, brown sugar syrup, and candied pecans.

Other standouts include the Hurricane Hankerin,’ which I saw decorating nearly every table in sight. It’s made with light and dark rum, pineapple juice, passion fruit pureé, and cherry syrup, making it as pretty as it is delicious.

I ordered the Bee Keeper, which is a great choice if you enjoy floral flavors. It’s made with lavender infused J. Rieger gin, smoked and spiced honey, lemon, and a lavender sugar rim.

Making your way to the food, I’d suggest starting with the triple dip.

It’s got multiple Southern classics including pimento cheese, crayfish dip, country ham salad, and plenty of crispy crackers to serve as a vehicle from the platter to your mouth.

I have never been much for pimento cheese sandwiches, but if you give me a cracker, I’m going to town.

A pro tip on if you have leftover dips—save them for the biscuits that you should be getting when you order your entrée.

The main courses offer plenty of options including shrimp and grits, a smothered pork chop with turnip greens and hominy, and Mississippi blackened catfish with collard greens and dirty rice.

I ended up going with one of the fried chicken platters, which comes with some monster pieces of fried chicken, house made pickles, hot sauce, biscuits, and gumbo gravy.

If you decide to get the half chicken, it also comes with two fixin’s, and the whole chicken comes with three. If you are into spice, you have to get the tobacco-glazed carrots. They’re perfectly hot and tangy, and the temperature can be reduced with some dairy from the mac and cheese (not sure if this is scientifically proven but I am going to choose to believe it is).

If you prefer seafood, they’ve got a shrimp boil platter on the menu with all of the classic accompaniments, biscuits, and Bloody Mary cocktail sauce.

Still have room for dessert? Go for the banana pudding in a jar (featuring peanut butter cookies), the apple crisp with bourbon caramel, or the mud pie with brownie and chocolate mousse.

Prepare for a happy stomach, and maybe wear some stretchy pants.

Lula Southern Cookhouse is located at 1617 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64108. It’s open for lunch from 11 a.m – 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and dinner from 4-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 4-10 p.m. Friday. They also do brunch Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and are open for dinner Saturday from 2-10 p.m.

Summer Salt serves special frozen treats out in Prairie Village

I am a firm believer that it is never too cold for ice cream, but when it starts to heat up in the Midwest, the hankering grows stronger.

Summer Salt in Corinth Square is scooping some unique treats in Prairie Village that are sure to satisfy all your frozen cravings. And as the seasons change, the outdoor seating and almost campground-themed exterior give off happy summer feelings.

They’ve got a ton of Girl Scout cookie flavored varieties right now, including a Caramel Delite inspired selection made with toasted coconut, caramel sauce, chocolate flakes, and coconut ice cream.

If you’re more into fruity flavors, they are also making an orange shortbread ice cream with orange marmalade and crumbled shortbread cookies. The shop purchased all of the treats from a local troop, bringing community support and frozen deliciousness together.

I indulged in a few samples while deliberating my scoop of choice, but I ultimately chose the carrot cake ice cream. It’s a cream cheese base that’s loaded up with homemade carrot cake pieces, offering texture in each bite.

If you’re looking for some wholesome family fun, the creamery will be one of many businesses on the square participating in an Easter-themed bash on April 9. From 10 a.m. – noon, there will be plenty of opportunities for sweet treats, a petting zoo, and even some face painting available.

The event is supporting Happy Bottoms, a Kansas City-based charity that procures diapers and wipes for families in need. Doing good, playing with animals, and eating ice cream? Sign me up.

Summer Salt is located at 4051 Somerset Drive, Prairie Village, KS, 66208. The creamery is open from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily.