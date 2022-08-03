Dish & Drink KC: A new debut at Sauced., Taco Tuesday at Waldo Thai, and Parkville’s latest culinary hot spot

Lemon pepper debut at Sauced.

Sauced. comes out of hibernation each Spring to bless KC with their exceptional take on classic meals such as burgers, fries, and chicken sandwiches.

Staying true to their name, the traditional fare is elevated with—you guessed it—their sublime sauces.

The humble brick and mortar, tucked in between the Corrigan Station buildings, has begun showcasing a “Sauce of the Month.” August’s star of the show is a creamy, tangy lemon pepper sauce.

The monthly condiment can be added to any menu item or served as a side, but it is highly recommended on any chicken dish, especially the boneless chicken bites. Think chicken tenders but way, way, WAY better.

The zesty lemon pepper sauce will leave you scraping the bag to not waste an ounce.

Sauced. is located at 1881-B Main St., Kansas City, MO 64108. They are open Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. They are closed Sunday.

Acre is now open

Parkville’s most highly anticipated restaurant of 2022 is now officially open. Chef Andrew Longres has an impressive culinary background, having worked in multiple European restaurants as well as the French Laundry, Bluestem, and The American Restaurant.

Recently, Chef Longres has come back home to his roots with his fine dining concept, Acre, inspired by his childhood on his grandparent’s farm in Liberty, Missouri.

Acre’s menu is based on the most primitive cooking method—open fire. Meat offerings include steaks, dry-aged Duroc pork chops, Black Angus tenderloin, American bison tartare, and a slow-roasted Idaho ruby trout.

A la carte sides consist of pickled sweet hay corn with butter and herbs; charred broccoli with garlic, chili, lemon, and spicy breadcrumbs; and parmesan garlic French fries.

Desserts are sweet yet unpretentious with offerings of lemon cake and lavender cheesecake. Acre’s elevated Midwest cuisine is not to be missed!

Acre is located at 6325 Lewis St., Parkville, MO 64152. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 5-10 p.m. They are closed Sunday and Monday.

Taco Tuesday at Waldo Thai

If you were ever longing for the unique combination of Thai food and tacos… you’re my kind of person. And, more importantly, Waldo Thai has got you covered.

The restaurant indulges its patrons with a quarterly Taco Tuesday, and your next chance for this rare opportunity is happening Aug. 9.

Protein options are Thai spiced pork brisket and pork belly, with vegan options of tofu and jackfruit. The remaining taco spread includes Pico de Gallo, cilantro, sour cream, corn tortillas, and last but certainly not least—Waldo Thai’s famous Tiger Cry sauce.

The sauce is a no-brainer for a taco condiment as it has a spicy kick and acidic element to it that can be certain to compliment any protein or garnish to mouthwatering perfection.

Reservations are recommended for dine-in, or you can feel free to place a pickup order.

Waldo Thai is located at 8431 Wornall Rd., Kansas City, MO 64114. They are open Monday through Thursday from 4;30-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4:30-9:30 p.m. They are closed Sunday.