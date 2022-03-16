Dish & Drink KC: A new coffee and craft beer spot, St. Patrick’s Day specials from King G, and a serious salmon sandwich from Cliff’s Taphouse

Tall Trellis debuts in Olathe, serving both kinds of brews

Coffee and beer drinkers alike can add Tall Trellis to their list of new food and drink destinations.

The craft brewery and coffee house combo had their grand opening bright and early today, and they are inviting customers to take a sip of the Midwest through their hyperlocal offerings. The coffee beans are from Thou Mayest, and all the beers are regional favorites. They even include local hops from Kansas Hop Company based in Ottawa.

Sip on one of their many drink selections, including a Sandhills Kansas IPA, a Limitless JoCo Juice, or a caffeinated classic like a cold brew or café au lait.

If you prefer grape juice over grain juice, they will also be offering a small selection of wines. Some food items such as pastries from Fox & Bull will also be available.

The team is still working on finalizing their own kitchen with a more robust menu, but a few food trucks will be parked and ready for hungry patrons. One they get all their necessary kitchen equipment and some talented cooks in the door, they plan to offer some salads, flatbreads, and other beer classics like pretzels and charcuterie boards.

This week’s food truck lineup includes Eat Schmidt, which features everything from wraps, to tots, to sandwiches; Bryce’s Food Truck, which is serving up some barbecue fusion dishes; and Estrella Azul with the answer to your Mexican food prayers.

Keep an eye on the brewery’s Instagram for more updates as the team continues to nail down the delicious details. And get out there while the weather is good.

Tall Trellis is located at 25600 W. Valley Parkway, Olathe, KS 66061. Its open from 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday. More details will be posted on their social media and website as they are decided.

King G to serve Irish fare in honor of St. Patrick’s Day

For everyone planning to get their drink on this St. Patrick’s Day weekend, throw on your green and head down to King G.

The Crossroads bar and deli is offering some seasonal specials to celebrate the day, all highlighting Irish cuisine.

Patrons can imbibe in the draft Guinness and Tullamore Dew shot combo, available for $8. You can also order the Guinness solo or go with one of their other Irish brews, including some new tap features like the Main and Mill Irish Stout, the Stockyards County Clare Irish Red, or the Boulevard Irish.

If you’re anything like me, you’ve got to get your hands on some food once you get a few beers in you. The deli has customers covered in that department with an Irish-style gumbo with soda bread for $6. If you’re looking for something a bit heartier, go for the Rueben special for $10.

If you want to stick with a King G classic yet keep the Irish theme, you can always order the corned beef sandwich, made with swiss, spicy mustard, and rye bread.

The seasonal fare is available Thursday through Saturday, so there’s plenty of time to stop in throughout your weekend. And if you blanked on your green item for the day, I guess you can always order a pickle—that counts, right?

King G is located at 500 E. 18th St. Kansas City, MO 64108. It will be open from 2 p.m. – midnight on Thursday and from 11-1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Its regular hours are 4 p.m. – midnight Tuesday through Thursday and 11-1:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Sink your teeth into this salmon BLT from Cliff’s Taphouse

As a take-out connoisseur, I am always looking for a gourmet meal that both holds up in transit and can be enjoyed with minimal spillage from my couch. And Kansas City has no shortage of options to fill that desire.

The salmon BLT from Cliff’s Taphouse delivers on all of these fronts and provides some killer flavor. The bread is perfectly toasted and has that just-right combination of a crunchy and soft texture.

The two slices envelop the customary BLT fillings as well as a surprisingly thick blackened salmon filet. It’s hearty enough to get enough salmon in each bite, but not so overwhelmingly dense to where you lose out on other flavors.

Each bite is complete with some Cajun mayo, which brings the whole flavor profile up a notch and has minimal transfer to your fingers, requiring few trips to the kitchen to grab napkins. The less time away from my Netflix show, the better.

I ordered it with the sweet potato fries, which were crispy and not over salted, so I still got to enjoy the natural sweetness. As much as I enjoyed the dish on my couch, I’d also recommend dining in if you aren’t wearing your laundry day clothes.

I would no doubt wait in line for a seat on their outdoor patio during nice weather or hang out at the bar while enjoying a PNK, one of their signature cocktails featuring Ketel One cucumber mint botanical, lemon and lime juice, and soda.

If you decide to stop in during their happy hour from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, they also have a plethora of budget-friendly appetizers and meals available including cauliflower bites and gorgonzola potatoes for $6, mac n cheese and a roasted vegetable tostada for $8, or a taphouse burger for $10.

Planning to hit this place up for The Pitch’s sandwich week? Grab a friend and go halfsies on the spicy garlic honey Asian chicken sandwich with shredded veggies and a sriracha mayo.

Cliff’s Taphouse is located at 3044 Gillham Rd. Kansas City, MO 64108. It’s open from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. – midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Sunday.