Dish & Drink KC: A new bar and restaurant opens in the Crossroads this Friday, a welcome reopening in Waldo, plus events for your weekend

Opening Friday: Society in the Crossroads

In the former home of the Jacobson (2040 Central Street), a new restaurant and a bar-within-a-restaurant open this Friday. Society dubs itself an “art-forward” concept (read: full of very colorful artwork) that serves a menu that resurrects dishes from the now-closed Jacobson as well as the Plaza’s Parkway Social Kitchen. Tater tots stuffed with smoky cheese, Ahi Tuna with avocado and mango, steaks, rotisserie chicken, and a few sushi rolls are on the menu, as are cocktails with a tiki bend.

On Fridays and Saturdays, the space is also home to the Scarlet Room, a higher-end cocktail bar befitted with dark leather and velvet. In addition to cocktails, beer, and wine, the Scarlet Room also offers bottle service, so those that are inclined to really bid farewell to the pandemic and spend a few hundred dollars on a bottle of Grey Goose and some red bull can do so.

Society and the Scarlet Room officially open on Friday, May 21 at 5 p.m. Check out the menus and learn more at their website.

Check it out: Ollama on Southwest Boulevard

Coffee drinkers should consider a visit to the two-ish-month-old Ollama (523 Southwest Boulevard). Here, Lesley Reyes and her husband, Francisco Murguia, offer coffee and tea drinks, horchata, and other specialties that feature flavors of Central America. The Ciudad de México Smog (pictured above), for example, features chamomile tea, Cafe de Olla, and citrus, topped with a foam “cloud.” Other drinks worth a try: the Mama Ines, an espresso with sweetened condensed milk, or the Chatita, an espresso with agua de horchata. It’s hard to offer something unique when it comes to coffee, and Ollama’s done it. They are open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Follow them on Facebook or Instagram for specials.

A reopening in Waldo

After being closed to anything but carryout for several months, Dodson’s Bar & Commons (7438 Wornall Road) has reopened for regular bar service (yay for dribs and drabs of normalcy!). During that period of closure, KC welcomed Cosmo Burger, which operated out of Dodson’s kitchen. Well, Cosmo Burger is a ghost kitchen no more: now Dodson’s patrons can eat a Cosmo Burger dine-in style while enjoying their drinks (and carryout will remain available). One caveat for bar patrons: you’ll still need to order burgers online (not from bar staff), fetch them from the kitchen window, and clean up after yourself like a grown-up human. Welcome back, Dodson’s!

Weekend events worth a bite

This Friday, May 21, you can pick up a “Dirt Deli Picnic Box.” The box is a collaboration between Cashew Creamery, Long Lost Cold Brew, and Big Mood Natural Wines, and includes “Cashew Creamery’s handcrafted vegan cheeses, a slice of cheesecake, a decadent chocolate chip cookie, a refreshing mint lemonade or Long Lost cold brew coffee (your choice), also included is fresh seasonal fruit, crackers, a creamy summer salad and sandwich for two.” Purchase the boxes in advance here, and pick up at Big Mood (2020 Baltimore Avenue) on Friday between 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Chef Joe West (formerly of the Savoy and Stock Hill) is popping up at Yoli Tortilleria from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday, May 22. He’ll be serving sticky kimchi pork tacos and sticky kimchi Brussels sprouts. Get there early – these usually sell out quickly.

Crane Brewing Company (6515 Railroad Street) is welcoming Waldo Thai this Sunday, May 23, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. You can try a new collaboration beer, Waldo ThaIPA (har), brewed with coconut, galangal spices, lemongrass, and makrut lime leaf. You can also try specialty cocktails from Waldo Thai’s Darrell Loo, and a unique pairing menu available from chef Pam Liberda for $30 (and available to go as well). Pick up tickets for the food via Crane’s online shop now, and stop in during the event hours to