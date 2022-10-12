Dish & Drink KC: A collaborative Passion Project at Torn Label, Pizza Tascio’s crispy and foldable pies, and a Pollinated Lavender Latte at Café Equinox

Torn Label’s Passion Project

What happens when a brewmaster and tattoo artist collaborate? You get a Passion Project. Torn Label’s newest beer is a product of the brewery’s Artist Series, in which the brewery collaborates with a local KC artist to produce a specialty brew. The chosen artist takes part in creating the flavor profile and designs the label for the beer.

The featured artist for October is tattooer, ceramicist, painter, and illustrator, Josh Martin. The creative partnership of Torn Label and Martin resulted in a tiki-inspired beer, aptly named Passion Project. Passion Project is a fruited wheat beer including black lime, allspice, nutmeg, cinnamon, and —you guessed it—passion fruit.

Fruit forward with a hint of spice, the limited drink is pillowy, refreshing, and an easy sipper. We highly recommend grabbing one of these while we’re in the beautiful summer-to-fall transition.

Follow Torn Label Brewing Company on Facebook for information on releases, collaborations, and upcoming events.

New York Style Pizza in KC

The mayor of New York City may have slammed Kansas recently, but Pizza Tascio is giving KC something to appreciate about the city—its pizza. Pizza Tascio sticks to the traditional New York style with hand-tossed thin crusts and large pre-cut slices. Crispy yet foldable, their pie is unpretentious and heavenly.

Simplicity is the name of the game with the no-frills flavor offerings of cheese, pepperoni, and sausage. A must-have is the Spicy Pepperoni with red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, and thinly sliced jalapeños, finished with a drizzle of Mike’s hot honey. The sweet and spicy combo is unbeatable.

The White Broccoli pizza is surprisingly exceptional. The thinly shaved and slightly charred broccoli, in combination with mozzarella, fresh ricotta, and olive oil, is perfectly enhanced with a sprinkle of salt.

Pan-style pizza is also available for those who are looking for a crust heavy slice.

Pizza Tascio is growing quickly with multiple locations around the KC metro and just opened a new location in Overland Park.

Café Equinox’s Pollinated Lavender Latte

Café Equinox is a literal hidden gem for those who happen to be wandering around Family Tree Nursery in Shawnee. The coffee shop is nestled within the flora and fauna of the nursery and serves decadent coffee drinks. Making a seasonal appearance on the menu is the outrageously delicious Pollinated Lavender Latte.

Brewed with house-made lavender simple syrup and espresso, the latte features Cooper’s Honey and Bee Pollen. Bee pollen is a superfood filled with vitamins and antioxidants and is becoming more widely used in drinks for its health benefits. The taste is subtly sweet, and earthy, and pairs well with the aromatic lavender in the latte.

Café Equinox also serves baked goods from Heirloom Bakery, and the pop tarts are the ideal quick bite to munch on with your latte. It is a one-stop shop for freshly baked goods and specialty coffee drinks. As if that weren’t enough, the beautiful garden scenery is sure to give you a wellness boost.

Café Equinox is located inside Family Tree Nursery at 7036 Nieman Rd., Shawnee, KS 66203. They are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.