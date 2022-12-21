Dish & Drink KC: A Blackhole residency at Novella Café, poutine at Caffetteria, and sticky treats at Dolce Bakery

Novella brings Blackhole’s baked goods to the West Bottoms

Novella Café recently opened in the Charmed Interiors West Bottoms building and is bringing a bit of Blackhole Bakery with it. The current Novella owner, Joshua Bella, was the previous coffee pop-up Slow Bar owner. Unlike the West Coast-inspired coffee concept, Novella will not only be a permanent fixture in the store but will also offer a swankier atmosphere to reflect the West Bottoms neighborhood.

Currently, the coffee shop is offering typical (but exceptional) espresso-based brews with single-origin Columbian coffee beans but will slowly incorporate more seasonal offerings like bourbon vanilla and peppermint lattes. Blackhole Bakery’s pastries, including iced cinnamon rolls and flaky croissants, are available, but the coffeecake deserves special recognition with its crumbly buttery flavor. It’s dusted with a generous layer of powdered sugar, so bust out the cutlery to enjoy this quick bite.

Novella Café is located at 1331 Union Ave., Kansas City, MO 64101.

Caffetteria’s breakfast poutine

This holiday season, let’s give thanks to whoever decided to take fries to the next level and smother them with sauces and meaty toppings. Caffetteria Modern Cafe has been mastering new levels of fresh breakfast and lunch in the Prairie Village shopping center since it opened in 2018. Still, the café’s take on the smothered fry dish is entirely unexpected, original, and insanely delicious.

The Crispy Brussels Sprouts and Egg Poutine is exactly as it sounds—a bed of charred brussels sprouts mixed with fries. The unexpected pairing is drizzled with a ponzu tahini vinaigrette and a sunny side egg. The crispy brussels sprouts are contrasted delightfully with the salty fries. The garnishes of sesame seeds and basil add another depth of toasty, aromatic flavor. The sweet spot of the dish is when the smokey brussels sprouts and crunchy fries marinate in the vinaigrette for a bit—the flavors and textures begin to mingle to heavenly proportions.

Caffetteria is located at 25 On The Mall, Prairie Village, KS 66208.

Dolce Bakery’s nutty toffee

Toffee is an understated delicacy in the season of excessive sweets and baked goods. Prairie Village’s Dolce Bakery has not left the candy unrecognized, however. Old-fashioned butter toffee is dressed to the nines with toasted almonds and dark chocolate. But toffee truly shines in its snap and constructive layers. Caramelized butter is poured over the nuts, smeared with a layer of dark chocolate, and sprinkled with more almonds. The result is a decadent blend of textures and smooth, rich flavors.

Dolce Bakery is located at 3930 W 69th Terrace, Prairie Village, KS 66208.