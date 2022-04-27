Dish & Drink KC: 5 must-try patios for outdoor festivities 

When it comes to dining and imbibing al fresco, Kansas Citians go hard. Sunnier days with warmer temperatures stir up an urge in us all, causing us to rally the troops to spend some money on day drinking and plenty of snacks—all while soaking in some vitamin D.

Whether you want to sip alongside furry friends or enjoy your happy hour snacks with a view, these five bars and restaurants have something in store for all patio enthusiasts.

Tribe Street Kitchen

Located a stone’s throw from three streetcar stops, Tribe Street Kitchen is a convenient and cozy spot for afternoon cocktails and appetizers.

The outdoor patio is decorated with colorful chairs and positioned just right for maximum sunset enjoyment while perusing the menu. Be sure to check this spot out for brunch as well (order the breakfast burger, trust me.)

To drink: The red sangria with orange and other assorted fruits on rotation.

To devour: The nachos complete with queso, chimichurri, pickled red onions, and queso fresco. For an added layer of flavor, add the chicken mole.

Tribe Street Kitchen is located at 316 Delaware St., Kansas City, MO 6410. It’s open from 2-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday.

Bamboo Penny’s

Nestled in Leawood’s Park Place, Bamboo Penny’s whips up Thai flavor both in a glass and on a plate. Their cocktail menu welcomes some newcomers courtesy of Jen Tossato, who recently joined the restaurant’s development team to train the staff and elevate the menu.

Highlights on the menu include the Soju Colada, the Lemongrass Basil Margarita, and the Hibiscus Royale complete with an edible hibiscus flower.

Enjoy your delicacies al fresco on their patio or take your party to the rooftop Bamboo Room for extra fun.

To drink: Go for any of the above cocktails, or choose the “make-a-mule,” a choose-your-own-liquor experience with one of three infused spirits, lime, and ginger beer.

To devour: The Penny’s Combo with spicy sausage, crispy egg rolls, fresh spring rolls, and Penny’s Rangoon.

Bamboo Penny’s is located at 5270 W. 116th Place, Leawood, KS 66211. It’s open from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, The Bamboo Room is open until midnight or later on weekends.

Percheron

Atop the luxurious Crossroads Hotel, the equally swanky Percheron rooftop bar serves its cuisine and concoctions with a view. Patrons can sip on one of their many libations while listening to live music and soaking in a fantastic glimpse of downtown, making it an experience for the eyes, ears, and tastebuds.

The menu is globally influenced but is crafted with locally sourced ingredients. Rumor has it that there will be some July 4 festivities involving fireworks later in the summer—for those eager beavers who like to plan ahead.

To drink: The Ya Ya, made with chili vodka, pineapple, mezcal, and banana bitters.

To devour: The Pork Rillon with crispy pork belly, fermented chiles, Marcona almonds, and mojo verde.

Percheron is located at 2101 Central St., Kansas City, MO 64108. It’s open from 4-11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 p.m. – midnight. Friday and Saturday.

OurHouse KC

This joint on 39th Street boasts the only rooftop in the neighborhood, making OurHouse KC a standout. The outdoor venue is frequently occupied by local musicians and hungry diners alike, making it the ideal atmosphere to kick back and listen to some tunes, margarita in hand.

If you need a little pep in your step after a long night here, go back to the scene of the crime and sample their house coffee, the “Might Movezzzz” blend with caramel, nutty undertones, and a smoky finish. Enjoy it with a house made pastry.

To drink: The margarita with pineapple-infused tequila, fresh lime juice, and a Tajín rim, topped with a slice of said tequila pineapple (which will get you pleasantly tipsy, according to the staff).

To devour: The Bob’s Burnt End French Dip made with house-smoked beef burnt ends, chipotle mayo, and caramelized onions. It’s served on a toasted baguette and with a side of house made au jus.

OurHouse KC is located at 1815 W. 39th St., Kansas City, MO 6411. It’s closed on Monday, open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.

Bar K

Although this place is paradise for dogs, Bar K is a blast for us humans, too. The outdoor wonderland has plenty of activity for furry friends and provides dog lovers a chance to hang out with some puppies while enjoying a meal and a cocktail.

I don’t have a dog and hang out here just to get my animal fix, so no judgement to those who come without four-legged companions.

The bar and dog park combo has a hefty list of options for both people and pups, including a doggie-approved chicken risotto, ice cream nuggets, and dog wine and beer (yes, really).

To drink (for humans): The Spicy Pineapple Papillon made with Rumhaven coconut rum, pineapple, lime, and jalapeño.

To devour (for humans): The Grilled Steak Salad with fresh greens, arugula, cremini mushrooms, tomato, gorgonzola, and cream horseradish dressing.

Bar K is located at 501 Berkley Parkway, Kansas City MO 64120. It’s open from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.