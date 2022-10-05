Dish & Drink: Fried Chicken Friday at Oddly Correct, Tailleur’s Warm Fall Salad

Oddly Correct’s Fried Chicken Friday

Southern fried chicken biscuit sandwiches are making an unexpected appearance at your trendy neighborhood coffee joint, Oddly Correct. The coffee shop has always excelled at providing superior café eats such as bacon egg sandwiches complete with house-made sausage patties and a jalapeño pimento cheese spread.

The new offering of Fried Chicken Friday is just another example of the café going above and beyond.

Fried Chicken Friday now features a crispy fried chicken breast smothered in garlicky hot honey and topped with pickled red onions, all nestled in a buttermilk biscuit. The sandwich manages to remain a classic dish while also being a unique Oddly creation with its house-made biscuits and dynamite flavor combination of zesty garlic honey and tangy red onions.

In true Oddly Correct fashion, there’s also a vegan variation. This includes fried seitan, dill pickle slices, and “sexi Frank’s” hot sauce, all on a vegan biscuit.

The mouthwatering Friday-exclusive sandwiches are available at 7 a.m. until sold out.

Oddly Correct is located at 4141 Troost Ave., Kansas City, MO 64110.

Tailleur’s Warm Fall Salad

Tailleur, a French restaurant with an impeccable dessert bar, has rolled out its new fall menu. The Warm Fall Salad is the ideal menu item to transition us from the hot days of summer to the highly anticipated brisk cool days of fall.

The salad is dressed to the nines as it is filled with roasted acorn squash, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese, and roasted pumpkin seeds. Between the crunchy nuts, tender veggies, and pungent goat cheese, this salad is jam-packed with flavor and textures.

Another menu item to properly usher us into the fall season is the pecan tart. This quintessential dessert is a brown sugary delight, with a filling that is equal parts sweet and nutty. The molasses makes for a dark caramelized flavor that is sure to make your eyes roll to the back of your head.

When speaking of Tailleur, it is necessary to mention the lemon curd tart. Nothing fancy; just divine.

Tailleur is located at 3933 Main St., Kansas City, MO. They are open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. They are closed Sunday.