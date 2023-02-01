Dish & Drink Australian sweets at Banksia, wraps at Meddys, and San Antonio’s street tacos

Meddys’ Mediterranean wraps

Meddys is one of those rare places where you can have it all. It’s a place that welcomes those looking to indulge, those who are health-focused, those looking for a fast and casual environment, or those craving a craft cocktail with dim lighting. The Mediterranean eatery is based in Prairie Village but has several other locations throughout western Kansas.

Traditional Middle Eastern fares like velvety hummus, baba ghanoush, and falafel is available throughout the menu, and the shawarmas are insanely delicious and convenient. Savory meats and fresh veggies are encased in thin pita bread and slightly grilled to add a bit of crispiness. The options for shawarmas are endless, with proteins like spiced meatballs, juicy lamb, succulent chicken, falafel, and salmon. The lamb is a traditional filling, and we highly recommend it, especially with its accompaniment of minty tzatziki sauce.

Meddys may have a full cocktail bar, but it also offers an entire menu for those needing vegan and gluten-free options. Their food is fresh and authentic yet approachable and comfortable. Remember their large patio for the warmer days ahead.

Meddys is located at 4105 W 83rd St., Prairie Village, KS 66208.

A little bit of Australia in KC

Kansas City’s diverse food scene seems to have no end, and Banksia, the bakery inspired by Australian cuisine, proves this. With two locations in South Plaza and downtown KC, the breakfast and lunch menus are filled with all your familiar favorites—biscuits and gravy, burritos, sandwiches, and soups. But scattered throughout are you’ll see items like Greek lamb pie, kangaroo sausage rolls, and even vegemite toast.

If you’re looking for a comfortable introduction to baked goods from down under, the Lamington cake is a must-try. It’s a convenient single-serving square of vanilla sponge cake with a layer of raspberry jam. The cake cube is then dipped in chocolate syrup and coated with coconut. The textures between the jam, cake, and coconut create a magnificent whirlwind. It’s rich with the chocolate coating but bright with the raspberry filling.

The ANZAC cookie provides a fun bit of history as it is an oat cookie that would be sent to Australian and New Zealand Army Corps troops on the front line during WWI.

Banksia is located at 105 W 9th St., Kansas City, MO 64105, and 4800 Main St., Kansas City, MO 64112.

San Antonio’s street tacos

Carniceria y Tortilleria San Antonio is a gem that resides in KCK and whips up some of the best street tacos along KC’s taco trail. Plenty of seating takes up the center of the joint, while a Mexican market takes up the rest of the room. Fresh tortillas can be seen being made right behind the counter. Service is quick, and the food is authentically delicious.

Endless meat options can be stuffed into warm corn tortillas and garnished to your desire. The meats are tender, but you can’t go wrong with the juicy and marinated al pastor. The best and most convenient part is the small buffet stand that holds a variety of salsas, limes, and crispy veggies for you to top your tacos with.

You can also treat yourself to tamales you can buy by the dozen or order individually a la carte. The tamales are stuffed full of pork and have a beautiful fatty richness that makes the corn husks orange with drippy goodness. Enjoy with Jarritos or horchata.

Carniceria y Tortilleria San Antonio is located at 830 Kansas Ave., Kansas City, KS 66105.