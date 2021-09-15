Dish & Drink KC: a deli unlike any other opens in the Crossroads, plus a new ice cream shop on Troost

Check it out: A King comes to the Crossroads

At first glance, King G (500 East 18th Street) appears to be a solid spot for a bite. Its menu features an enviable craft beer and natural wine selection and a fun, approachable menu of sandwiches and snacks inspired by deli classics created by James Beard-nominated chef Howard Hanna. But then you walk in the door and it quickly becomes obvious that this is a lot more than a sandwich shop.

Floor-to-ceiling windows offer skyline views and loads of natural light. Tastefully decorated with plants and colorful artwork, the restaurant then opens up (or down, rather) into its “bar pit,” a sunken bar area in full view of the deli. In that below-ground-level space, a large u-shaped bar is backed with emerald-colored glass tile and encircled with comfortable black leather barstools. It is unlike any deli I’ve ever been to.

King G is owned and managed by Eric Flanagan, a local with industry credits including time spent at Bridger’s Bottle Shop, Westport Ale House, and 99 Hops House. Flanagan also happens to be a Certified Cicerone and Beer Judge.

“We hope to provide an attractive space that becomes a fresh escape for Kansas Citians to reconnect with old friends and meet new ones,” Flanagan says via a press release. “Obviously there are a lot of great sandwiches in town, but we’re able to do menu items that will work for a deli if you want to stop by and grab a sandwich and a bag of chips, but also work if you want to come to the cool new bar and you want a cheese board and snacks to share.”

King G uses bread made by Blackhole Bakery, meats sourced from local butchers, and produce from local farms. A few tempting menu items: deviled egg potato salad (yes and yes); a sandwich featuring savory eggplant and artichoke hearts marinated in olive oil, herbs, and balsamic vinegar; and a classic Muffuletta with sliced mortadella, soppressata, capicola, and provolone cheese, along with a house-made olive spread, giardiniera, and fresh mozzarella.

“King G” refers to the patron saint of beer, King Gambrinus, a figure in European folklore who is really good at drinking and/or making beer. If you see any European beer label with a guy with a grown and a big ol’ glass or stein of beer, it’s probably him. Basically, he represents good times. We could certainly use as much of that as possible.

King G is open Wednesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The bar is open Wednesday-Thursday from 4 p.m. to midnight, on Friday from 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Walk on up: High Hopes ice cream shop opens on Troost Ave.

Any day with a new ice cream shop in Kansas City is a good day (there have been a number of good days this year). The newest among those is a walk-up ice cream shop at 5536 Troost Avenue called High Hopes Ice Cream. The shop is owned by Jamie Howard, a local entrepreneur and pastry chef. Howard has worked in local restaurants in the past, including as the pastry chef at Stock Hill, and as a member of the team at Blackhole Bakery. She has worked to open High Hopes for the past two years.

Howard uses seasonal and local ingredients in her ice creams and house-made waffle cones. Current flavors for September include Almond Butter and Missouri Peach, Mango Chamoy (pictured above), a vegan blackberry and lemonade sherbet, and of course, vanilla and chocolate, among others.

High Hopes is open from 12 -8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, and from 12-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Do you have tips to share? Email us!