Dish and Drink KC: Homemade popsicles from Baba’s Pantry, birria from Taco Tank, and Prideful baked goods

To experience Middle Eastern hospitality smack dab in the middle of the Midwest, head to Baba’s Pantry, a Palestinian-American café and grocer. This family-owned bodega style deli has includes staples like Baba’s Ghanoush, falafel, hummus, kebabs, and more.

Fresh and crisp vegetables overflow on Palestinian plates, and despite their sizeable portions, Baba’s dishes are bright with flavor and provide a refreshing solution to beat the Kansas City heat.

Aside from their traditional fare, the Pantry has now started serving homemade popsicles called Babapops. Flavors include watermelon feta, cherry sumac, coconut date, and even a few unique dishes such as torshi and shatta are turned into ice cold desserts. Torshi is a pickled vegetable dish and shatta is a Middle Eastern hot sauce made from nuts, jalapeños, and olive oil.

The popsicles are sold individually for $2.99, and you can’t go wrong. Cool off even more with their specialty lemonade flavors including blueberry basil and peach chamomile.

The chicken shawarma sandwich, consisting of meat and fresh veggies stuffed in pita bread, is another popular menu item for the raw onion lovers out there.

Dare I say that their stuffed falafel and baklava are some of the best in the city, and their Turkish coffee will inspire you to pause and relish in your dining experience.

Baba’s Pantry is located at 1019 E. 63rd St. KCMO. Their hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Birria tacos from Taco Tank. // Photo by Tyler Shane

Taco Tank serves the highly coveted birria taco

Over the past couple years, the birria taco made waves across the internet as a huge food trend. Luckily, Taco Tank, with two locations in Parlor and the Iron District, has Kansas Citians covered for their birria fix.

While the Tank serves various tacos such as classic carnitas, adobo chicken, and chicken tinga, their specialty remains the birria taco served on their favorite day of the week—Tuesday.

Most birria tacos are classically served with a consommé, or dipping jus, which makes an appearance during the colder seasons at Taco Tank. During the summer, however, the Tank serves their dish with a hot jalapeño salsa and pickled red onions. The sweetness of the onions adds balance to the savory, juicy nature of the tacos, and the fresh salsa cuts through the heaviness.

This particular combo hits all the major tasting points: salt, fat, acid, heat. The tacos are grill-fried and prepared specially for each hungry patron that is curious if the birria fad is overrated or not. Spoiler alert: when Taco Tank makes them, they’re not.

If you missed Tuesday, the Tank Nachos are out of this world. Housemade tortillas chips are loaded with your choice of meat, chihuahua cheese, corn, cotija, salsa, cilantro, and a special Tank Sauce. Be sure to grab a side of esquites, which is grilled street corn off the cob and topped with cotija, Tank Sauce, chili, and lime.

Taco Tank is located in Parlor at 1707 Locust Street, KCMO, 64108 and in the Iron District at 1599 Iron Street, KCMO, 64116. Hours vary by location.

Local bakers team up for Pride Month

Kansas City’s local bakers are making magic beyond the confines of the kitchen and turning their sweet treats into tools for activism. Shop Local KC, a hub that promotes local creators and makers, is hosting a Pride bake sale benefitting Pride Haven KC in effort to serve transition-age youth facing houselessness.

The bake sale is offering a $25 boxed assortment of locally baked goods. Each box will include one of each:

Parmesan-chive gougère

Peanut butter chocolate chip cookie

S’mores crispy treat

Strawberry chamomile sugar cookie

Chocolate chip cookie bar

Oatmeal cream pie

Rainbow sugar cookie

Mixed berry pop tart

The mouthwatering desserts are made by reputable bakers including KC Cookie Gal, Jean June Pastry, Nosh Baking, Mariposa Bakehouse, Sugar High, and more. Previous bake sales, such as Bakers Against Racism KC, have been led by the same troop and successfully raised over $5,000 for Urban League KC with their talents.

To purchase a box, head to Nosh Baking’s website to place your order. Pickup will be held at Shop Local KC on Friday, June 24 from 4-6 p.m.

Shop Local KC is located at 3630 Main Street, KCMO 64111.