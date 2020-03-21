Disaster assistance for small businesses now available in Kansas

Adam Carey,

Photo courtesy of Sharice Davids

Representative Sharice Davids just announced that the Small Business Administration has approved Kansas’ request for disaster assistance.


Kansas businesses can apply here and then head over here to find more resources for those unemployed or struggling.

