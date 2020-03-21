Disaster assistance for small businesses now available in Kansas
Representative Sharice Davids just announced that the Small Business Administration has approved Kansas’ request for disaster assistance.
The Small Business Administration has approved Kansas’ request for disaster assistance, providing much needed relief to our small businesses. Apply here: https://t.co/d0uBrgU10f
— Rep. Sharice Davids (@RepDavids) March 21, 2020
Kansas businesses can apply here and then head over here to find more resources for those unemployed or struggling.