Dine & Drink KC: a cocktail bar on 39th, award winning culinary team debuts their restaurant

Check it Out: The Goat & Rabbit opens on 39th Street on Friday

This Friday, entrepreneurs and cousins Atit Patel and Jugal Patel plan to open their newest bar, the Goat & Rabbit, at 1804 West 39th Street. This is the space formerly occupied by Nomads KC, and before that, DB Cooper’s (sigh, Deebs). The new bar is entirely unrecognizable in its new slick form from its former lives as either Nomad or DB’s, and will specialize in classic cocktails, natural wine, and yard and craft beers. The initial menu offerings are compact but satisfying: you can get a Coors Banquet or a Brooklyn Bel Air, a glass of Spanish grenache, or a G&R Gin & Tonic made with Letherbee Gin, thyme, black pepper, lemon, and Q tonic (or a Four Roses Old Fashioned), among other selections.

The Patels also own Dodson’s Bar & Commons in Waldo. The Goat & Rabbit will be opeen from 4 p.m. to midnight on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 11 a.m. to midnight Friday through Sunday. There’s also a spacious patio out back.

Also new to Kansas City is the Town Company, which opened this week in the brand-new Hotel Kansas City at 1228 Baltimore Avenue. Chef Patrick Ryan of Port Fonda is a partner and consultant in the project, and the Town Company is helmed onsite by Executive Chef Johnny Leach (Del Posto and Momofuku) and Pastry Chef Helen Jo Leach. On the menu: rustic, hearth-cooked dishes including sweet potato dumplings with maitake mushrooms, a giant ribeye with leek confit and fried potatoes, and charred beef carpaccio with bottarga roe and arugula, among other items. For dessert, we would go for the hearth-roasted apple with parsnip ice cream, peppered pie crust, and cheddar. More coming on this place soon – but if you want to get in now, the Town Company is open from Wednesdays through Sundays from 5 p.m. to 12 p.m.

Dish of the Week: Anything from TacoNaco

All summer long, Chef Fernanda Reyes‘ tacos, queso, ridiculously good salsas, margarita mixes, and more have been available at the Overland Park Farmer’s Market via hers’ and her husband Brian’s catering/food truck operation, TacoNaco. Reyes, a trained chef from Northern Mexico, started TacoNaco as a hypothetical business concept as part of a master’s program project while Brian was a student at UMKC. The concept grew from there, and TacoNaco has begun establishing itself at food festivals and at pop-ups with items like cochinita pibil tacos with chipotle aioli, chapulin (crickets!) with guacamole mousse, and salsas like the stellar matcha peanut and habanera, made with tortilla ash and piquant habanero peppers.

For now, you can catch TacoNaco on Saturdays at the Overland Park Farmer’s Distance Market (8101 Marty Street) from 8 a.m. to noon, and at Transport Brewery (11113 Johnson Drive) on Tuesdays from 4 to 8 p.m.

Event of the Week: No Kid Hungry Bake Sale

No Kid Hungry KC typically makes most of its money for the No Kid Hungry charity through splashy chef-driven events, but obviously this year has thrown a wrench in such plans while being a year with incredible and expanding needs in the local community. There is a little something you can do -this Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the event gets back to its homespun roots with a social distance-friendly bake sale. Visit 6336 Brookside Plaza and shop in person (masks required), or shop online here. Among the talent you can purchase goods from are Bryan Zachery Sparks (Jax, True Food Kitchen), Megan Garrelts (Rye), Farina, Jessica Armstrong (Novel), McLain’s Bakery, Brown Sugar Chicken & Donuts, and many more.