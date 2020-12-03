Dine & Drink KC: The Tender Project, Cosmo Burger, and other KC ghost kitchens to check out now

Check it Out: The Tender Project and other KC Ghost Kitchens

We can thank this awful year for one cool idea in the “ghost kitchen”. A ghost kitchen is basically an existing restaurant kitchen that adds new mini restaurants or menus under its umbrella that are generally exclusively available for delivery or pickup. One of the newest ghost kitchens in town is from Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar (4814 Roanoke Parkway), and is called the Tender Project. While there are approximately 8,000 chicken tender restaurants in town (Slim Chickens, Raising Caine’s, Zaxby’s – seriously, these places are taking over), the Tender Project is a special one. Here you can get double-dipped, super crunchy, juicy chicken “thigh fries” served with waffle fries or, better yet, furikake rice with kimchi. This stuff is more in line with Korean-style fried chicken, which is definitely something we need more of in our lives. The Tender Project is actually the second ghost kitchen for Jax. The Post, which serves fried chicken and beer, is the other—but another is on the way called the Lasagna Project. We are going to come out of this COVID thing (someday) much tubbier. And possibly in need of some kind of cholesterol medication.

Anyway, those thigh fries, plus tenders and a bunch of sauces are available here—scroll down to the bottom of the menu to find the Tender Project offerings. The Lasagna Project will be available soon. Jax/The Post/The Tender Project is open from 3:30-9 p.m. 7 days a week.

A few other ghost kitchens worth checking out:

Epic Burgers: here you can get a hand-breaded cheese stick-stuffed grilled cheese made with Parmesan-crusted grilled cheese, or an “Oktoberfest” burger that has a giant bratwurst atop a giant beef patty. Epic Burgers’ home is the downtown Marriott. Epic Burgers is open from 6 a.m. to midnight every day.

Nashville Hot Chicken Shack: hot chicken sliders, hot chicken sandwiches, hot chicken tenders, hot chicken cauliflower and hot chicken mac ‘n cheese—among even more hot chicken stuff—is available out of the Fox & Hound Kitchen at 10428 Metcalf Avenue.

Cosmo Burger: Out of Dodson’s Bar & Commons at 7438 Wornall Road in Waldo, Jacob Kruger (formerly of Bier Station) is making up juicy smashburgers dripping with cheese. You can pick up burgers, tots, and pickles. That’s about it, but that’s all you need. Cosmo Burger is available on Thursdays and Saturdays from 5-10 p.m.

Cluster Truck: This one has a rangier menu than most. Here you can order salads (something green!), pizzas, “brekkie”, and even Pad Thai, rice, kombucha, and a lot more. Cluster Truck is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.