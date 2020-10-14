Dish & Drink KC: There’s brand-new burger and fried chicken stand in the Crossroads, plus new restaurants and events for your week

Worth checking out: A new burger stand in the Crossroads

Nestled into the courtyard at Corrigan Station 1881 Main Street, a brand-new lunch stand is now serving giant “smash” burgers, buttermilk-drenched fried chicken sandwiches, and hand-cut fries smothered with slow-cooked brisket, provolone, and caramelized onions. Sauced, owned and operated by chef Jayaun Smith (a private chef who has also worked at Ruby Jean’s Juicery) and business partner Steven Blakley, is self-described as an “urban lunch counter.” It features a compact menu of comforts: Cajun-seasoned “Chix Bites” are available alongside the Cajun Buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, as well as crispy or smothered chicken wings, double-decker smash burgers, and even a burger topped with brisket. Bottled water and sodas are available to drink.

Though Sauced is a fully outdoor operation—ideal for the perfect weather the last couple of weeks, as well as the whole Covid situation—the restaurant plans to remain open during colder weather and hopefully well beyond virus times. For now, Sauced is open from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Customers can order online for pickup or can order at the counter. Come (very) hungry.

Also new is Phikul Thai Bistro in City Market at 17 East 5th Street. The restaurant is owned and operated by Nutnisa and Doug Hoffman, who own Baramee Thai Bistro in the Crossroads and Mali Thai Bisto in Lee’s Summit. You can find a very similar menu at their new spot, and not a thing is wrong with that. Nutnisa Hoffman spends a lot of time sourcing fresh ingredients, and it shows in the food her restaurants put out. Phikul Thai Bistro is open on Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays, and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can view the menu and learn more here.

One more: Parlor (1707 Locust Street) has another new vendor in the Hungry Hatch. The Hungry Hatch specializes in healthy and vegan options. Essentially, pick any menu item and have it served up in rice or quinoa bowl, as a wrap or in salad form. A couple of options here include the Harvest, which features sweet potatoes, spring mix, black beans, grilled bell peppers, and onions; and the Mediterranean, which includes shredded chicken, chickpeas, cucumbers, tomatoes, and feta cheese with fresh spring mix. The Hungry Hatch is open on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Visit their website for more information.

Event of the Week: the Pumpkin Patch at Fox & Pearl

Fox & Pearl (2143 Summit Street) is hosting a pumpkin patch Friday and Saturday nights through the rest of the month in the parking lot across the street from its restaurant. Stop by to pick up locally grown pumpkins from Juniper Hill Farms, cocktails made with ingredients from Shipman Heirloom Farm, and to listen to records spun by local DJs. The patch opens every Friday at 7 p.m. through Halloween night.

A couple more options this week: