Demolition planned for Denny’s near the Kauffman Center

If you find yourself commuting to downtown or visiting the Kauffman Center often, chances are the vintage Denny’s at Truman and Broadway has become a landmark.

But like many other landmarks Kansas City has been accustomed to seeing, days are numbered for the 1600 Broadway Denny’s location.

Last Friday, a demolition permit was issued for the 50-year-old building. A pre-demolition inspection is scheduled for today for the 3,392-square-foot diner built in 1971.

Several Reddit users are not upset about Denny’s demise, however, and many recommended nearby Town Topic for a late-night meal.

