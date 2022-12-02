December Events Calendar
Ongoing
Dec. 1 – 31
A Charlie Brown Christmas, The Coterie Theatre
Third Person: Storytelling as Cultural Construction, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art
Maya: The Exhibition, Union Station
Monet & Friends Alive, Starlight Theatre
American Art Deco Exhibit, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art
Dec. 1 – 4, 8 – 11, 15 – 24, 26 – 31
Immersive Nutcracker, Lighthouse Artspace KC
Dec. 1 – 4, 7 – 11, 14 – 23, 26 – 30
Evergy Festival of Lights, Powell Gardens
Dec. 2 – 4, 8 – 11, 16 – 18
Cinderella, Theatre Lawrence
Dec. 3 – 4, 10 – 11, 17 – 18
Merry Market, City Market
Dec. 6 – 11
Pretty Woman: The Musical, Music Hall
Dec. 7 – 24
Milking Christmas, The Black Box
The Nutcracker, Kauffman Center
Fresh off a critically acclaimed run at the Kennedy Center in D.C., the Kansas City Ballet and Symphony return home just in time to spread some holiday cheer. The annual stage show brings the 130-year-old children’s tale to life with immaculate set pieces and costumes along with beautifully precise dancing, all accompanied by the Kansas City Symphony. “Ooh” and “aah” as the Nutcracker and Mouse King duel with tin soldiers and just try not to get enchanted by the Sugar Plum Fairy’s prance. The holiday tradition has 21 performances. Tickets start at $34.
Dec. 9 – 11
Jurassic World Live Tour, T-Mobile Center
Dec. 12 – 18
The Pitch’s Craft Cocktail Week, Across the City
Dec. 21 – 24
Elf, Kauffman Center
Watch Buddy travel through the seven levels of Candy Cane forest, past the sea of twirly-swirly gumdrops, and walk through the Lincoln Tunnel as Elf is played on the big screen at Helzberg Hall inside the Kauffman Center. The Kansas City Symphony performs John Debney’s score—playing loud for all to hear—live alongside the movie. The heartwarming tale of a cotton-headed ninnymuggins searching for his father as a fish out of water gets the orchestral treatment with three 7 p.m. shows followed by a Christmas Eve matinee at 11 a.m. Tickets start at $60.
EVENTS
Dec. 2
Strawberry Swing, J. Rieger & Co.
18th Annual Ugly Sweater Benefit Party w/ Sugarhill Gang, The Truman
The Doo Wop Project Christmas, Kauffman Center
FIFA World Cup Watch Party, Kansas City Live! at the Power & Light District
Dec. 3
The Soul of Santa Tree Lighting, The Gem Theater
Nutcracker Ball, The Westin at Crown Center
Jackie Myers Quartet, The Black Box
12th Annual Holiday Swing, City Market
Cannibal Corpse, The Granada
Courtney Marie Andrews, recordBar
Larsen, Modeling, Jingram, The Rino
Dec. 4
‘Tis the Season w/ Heartland Men’s Chorus, The Folly Theater
Hudspeth and Taylor, BB’s Lawnside
Disney Princess: The Concert, The Midland
Dec. 5
The Piano Guys, The Midland
Cane Hill, The Bottleneck
Jayson Kayne, Jerry’s Bait Shop
Honky Tonk Monday, Knuckleheads
Dec. 6
Wet Leg, The Truman
The Family ft. Lonnie & Chloe McFadden, Kauffman Center
Unique Eats & Eateries of KC w/ Matt Stewart, KC Central Library
Pop Culture Bingo, Rewind Video
Dec. 7
Lemonheads, The Madrid
Nearly Lear, Lied Center
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, Uptown Theater
Dec. 8
Josh Wolf, KC Comedy Club
The 1975, Cable Dahmer Arena
British indie synth-pop mavens The 1975 stop in Independence on their self-confidently titled tour, “The 1975 at Their Very Best” in support of their fifth album Being Funny in a Foreign Language. The band’s post-modernist show features a black-and-white aesthetic with a chain-smoking frontman (Matty Healy) theatrically belting reference-laden wistful lyrics accompanied by tight and bright instrumentation. Vice called The 1975 “the most hated and loved band in the world.” Decide for yourself Dec. 8. Remaining tickets start at $100. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.
Guitar Elation, Green Lady Lounge
Dec. 9
Switchfoot: This is our Christmas Tour, Uptown Theater
Gullywasher, The Brick
David George Orchestra: Rock N Roll Christmas Show, The Madrid
Aaron Lewis, Ameristar Casino
He$h, recordBar
The Whale, Screenland Armour
Dec. 10
The Grisly Hand, Knuckleheads
Big Band Christmas, Liberty Hall
Trampled By Turtles, Uptown Theater
Sugar Plum Fairy Children’s Ball, Muehlebach Tower at Marriott Downtown
Midwest Poetics Winter Showcase, Charlotte Street Foundation
Dec. 11
Leo Kottke, The Madrid
KC Comets v.s. Milwaukee Wave, Cable Dahmer Arena
Dec. 12
Raw Storytelling, The Black Box
Hollywood vs. History: The Last Samurai, Plaza Library
200 Stab Wounds, Undeath, The Rino
Dec . 13
Madball, recordBar
Zack Mufasa, O’Dowd’s Gastrobar
Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Midland
Frontwoman Ela Melo and guitarist Darrick Keller visited a friend in the hospital before their first open mic and let their recovering pal name the band. From the ether of a morphine drip came three words: Rainbow Kitten Surprise. The name stuck, and RKS quickly rose from dorm-room recordings at Appalachian State to thrilling audiences at Red Rocks, Bonnaroo, and Austin City Limits. The indie alt-rockers bring their energetic live show featuring quick-shifting ornate instrumentation and poetically confessional lyrics to the Midland Dec. 13. Tickets start at $39.50, with a dollar from each ticket going to local food banks. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.
Dec. 14
Christmas Movie Trivia, Red Crow Brewing
Dec. 15
Kody West, Knuckleheads
J.E. Sunde w/ Such Lovely People & Fritz Hutchinson, The Ship
Dec. 16
David Koechner, KC Improv Comedy Club
Truck Noises, The Bird Comedy Theater
Midnight Market, The Bottleneck
Dec. 17
Nate Smith, Uptown Theater
Katy Guillen & The Drive, The Bottleneck
Joshua Ray Walker, Knuckleheads
The Office Trivia w/ Todd Packer, KC Improv Comedy Club
Michael Scott’s emergency contact Todd Packer hosts an afternoon of The Office trivia. Fans of the show know Todd Packer as Dunder Mifflin’s crude, traveling paper salesman, played by KC area native David Koechner. Several rounds of trivia laced (like his cupcakes) with behind-the-scenes stories are followed by Koechner awarding decidedly mediocre prizes to winners. Koechner—who’s in town for a week of standup shows at the KC Improv— will also be available for a meet and greet along with a Q&A portion. Seating is limited to two and four-person tables; $64 for two and $128 for four. The festivities begin at 3:30 p.m., though a 2:30 p.m. arrival is encouraged.
Dec. 18
Murder Mystery Dinner, Belvoir Winery
Ramirez, The Bottleneck
Labrador Retriever Meet-up, Bar K
Dec. 19
Handel’s Messiah, Kauffman Center
Jeff Shirley Organ Trio, Green Lady Lounge
Dec. 20
A Drag Queen Christmas, The Midland
Hall N’Oke, Liberty Hall
Ashley Davis-Songs of the Celtic Winter, Lied Center
Dec. 21
Tony Holiday, Knuckleheads
KC Mavericks vs. Iowa Heartlanders, Cable Dahmer Arena
Classless Act, Lucia Beer Garden
Dec. 22
Having Funn w/ Damien Gunn, Johnnie’s Jazz Bar
The Vincents, Nighthawk
James Perryman Trio, O’Dowd’s Gastrobar
Dec. 23
Lonnie Fisher Album Release, The Brick
Radkey’s Xmas Evil Eve, recordBar
The M80s & Yachtly Groove, Knuckleheads
Dec. 24
Chiefs vs. Seahawks, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Game Day Experience, KC Live! at the Power & Light District
Americana Music Academy Open Mic, Replay Lounge
RSS Trio, Green Lady Lounge
Dec. 26
Trans-Siberian Orchestra, T-Mobile Center
Brian Baggett Trio, Green Lady Lounge
Dec. 27
Tyrone Clark Trio, Green Lady Lounge
Zack Mufasa, O’Dowd’s Gastrobar
Dec. 28
The Rainmakers, Knuckleheads
Bird Watching—Short Film Showcase, The Bird Comedy Theater
Dec. 29
KC Comets vs. Monterrey Flash, Cable Dahmer Arena
Womanish Girl, Nighthawk
Puppies’ Night Out, Bar K
Dec. 30
Ward Davis, Knuckleheads
The Bird Comedy Show, The Bird Comedy Theater
KC Mavericks vs. Iowa Heartlanders, Cable Dahmer Arena
Dec. 31
NYE w/ The Bad Ideas, The Brick
Zoo Year’s Eve, The Kansas City Zoo
NYE Live!, KC Live! at the Power & Light District
Irish New Year, Kelly’s Westport Inn
NYE w/ Deadman Flats, The Bottleneck