Dan Posch brings his furniture business Vintage Source to the West Bottoms

Prior to the pandemic, Dan Posch showed up to work in a suit every day for a decade for his job in boutique hotels. After he and his fiance were both furloughed within days of each other, they took to focusing on the house that they had just moved into together. With a lot of time on their hands and a little too much furniture that could fit in their home, Posch took to selling some of the items and found a way that he loved spending his time but a new way to make money.

“I started by making an Instagram, then I was at River Market Antiques for a while, and then I got my own space which was essentially a garage,” says Posch. After feeling out the world of vintage furniture, he took to looking for a larger space where he could showcase their items and also help to showcase other local small businesses. “We’re going to have spaces for local businesses to set up their stuff and eventually the walls will be filled with local artists’ work and some vintage pieces as well.”

Posch found pieces on Facebook Marketplace and at Estate Sales throughout the beginning of his journey. With no experience in restoring…anything, really, Posch had to teach himself how to upcycle the pieces he would find. “A lot of this stuff wasn’t in the best condition so I had to teach myself how to bring it back to life. The only experience I had was I had painted a dresser one time. Probably poorly,” says Posch. “You learn by making mistakes and I learned a lot because I made a lot of mistakes.”

The new Vintage Source space is on Mulberry Street in the West Bottoms, located next to the Fetch boutique which is exactly the type of area Posch was looking for. “I was at River Market Antiques and the team there was so amazing but I was actually making more money through my Instagram than I was there. I was starting to ship across the country so it felt like my little garage space could morph into something bigger.”

For Posch, his favorite pieces to find and restore are solid walnut wood pieces. “When you find a good walnut piece, even if it’s handmade, it’s just asking to be restored and refinished. Some of the most beautiful projects we’ve done are the table and chairs projects and they’re always some of my favorites.”

Saturday, July 1, Vintage Source will be doing a soft opening of their new space with a grand opening on the first Friday weekend of July. You can follow Vintage Source on Instagram for more information on when they’ll be open for you to shop their incredible vintage pieces.