Crossroads’ Tapcade closes after six years due to COVID-19

Tapcade, Kansas City’s first bar of its kind, will be closing in two weeks after six years in business. The Crossroads arts district’s unique arcade-style bar will dissolve in favor of focusing on the in-house movie theater, Screenland Armour.

While the business had a strong year in 2019, they received little governmental assistance during the current COVID-19 pandemic, without which it was extremely difficult to keep a bar running.

In a Facebook post from Adam Roberts and Brent Miller, the owners of the bar, Adam wrote: “The last few months have been incredibly difficult for everyone but especially small business owners. As we have tried to navigate the ever-changing waters and do our best to keep our place afloat and our employees working, the cost of doing business is just too high.”

Roberts and Miller built and designed the space entirely themselves, creating a unique nightlife experience both in the area and in the greater midwest region.

Screenland Armour will remain in operation.

In their announcement of Tapcade’s closing, Roberts thanked the employees from over the years. He also added a call to action, encouraging former patrons to support other local small businesses and to request their congressional representatives to provide more financial assistance to families and business owners.