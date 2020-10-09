Crossroads Hotel launches “WOOF” puppy staycation event

For those who patiently waited until the dog days of the season to use their precious days off, a trip with their adorable puppy is the perfect way to use it. Crossroads Hotel in Kansas City’s Art District has just the idea for a feat to be accomplished.

The hotel is offering a WOOF package through Oct. 31, which includes a waived pet fee, ultra-fluffy dog beds, in-room dog bowls, treats from the local Three Dog Bakery, and tickets to Bar K, a modern bar, restaurant, event space, and dog park that offers daily programming and socially distant opportunities to mingle with other dog lovers.

It’s the perfect way to embrace the new stretch season, aiming to extend traditional summer travel beyond Labor Day and deeper into the fall.

The press release states that ultra dog-friendly Kansas City, MO offers plenty of quintessential fall activities, outdoor spaces, and eateries to explore with your pet. Take a walk down the historic Henry Wiggins street-car trail, check out the art at Nelson-Atkins Museum, where the outdoor sculpture garden welcomes dogs of all sizes, or relax with a pint of craft beer at Casual Animal Brewery’s pet-friendly tap room.

From Sunday-Thursday, rates start at $169 a night and Friday-Saturday has prices beginning at $199 a night using the promo code WOOF. Please be safe and follow social distancing guidelines.