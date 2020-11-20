Crossing Broadway launches woman-owned online boutique experience

A new Kansas City business took the COVID-19 pandemic as a sign to break (virtual) ground on their idea for an all-women vendor online marketplace. Created by Tiffiney Baumgarden, Jennifer Riley and Kandie Bender, who launched their own brand “Judge Less/Love More” 3 years ago, Crossing Broadway’s vendors boast women-owned businesses from 12 different states, and are looking to expand from there.

“We love our female-led brands and are so excited that we can bring them all together in one location,” the team said in a statement. “Collaboration over competition, and making it easy to shop with small businesses, is a dream come true for us. This is just the beginning, it’s time for women-owned businesses to shine, and we are excited to be a part of it.”

Crossing Broadway sells apparel, makeup, home decor, and other lifestyle items for women and their families. Their site could be a great way to shop small for the holidays- and to support a KC owned business. Crossing Broadway features a shop-by-price category filter, so it will be easy to find crafted items on a budget. Any shopper is sure to find items for every mom, kid, or dog on their list.

The website for Crossing Broadway can be found here. You can also keep up with them on their podcast or their Instagram, where they’re currently running a giveaway of merchandise from their market. Any women-led small businesses are encouraged to apply to sell their wares on Crossing Broadway here.