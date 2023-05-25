Creature Feature: Zeus is an almighty pup, but he still needs a champion

Zeus

Zeus is a beautiful 2-year-old boy that has been failed more than once. He was allowed to run loose all over town by his previous owners, and unfortunately, he was found lying on the side of the road, struggling to survive after being hit by a car.

Zeus was rushed to the vet by a good samaritan (his owners were not known at this time). Sadly, Zeus had fractured his pelvis and needed surgery right away.

Zeus’s owners came forward and took him home to recover. Unfortunately, he was not cared for properly and now may have pain and discomfort from not healing correctly. There are times that he falls when he jumps up.

His owners surrendered him a couple of weeks ago, and he has been rapidly declining at the shelter.

To say that Zeus is stressed out in the pound is a huge understatement. He is struggling big time. The pound is a very tiny rural shelter that is unmanned. The kennels are extremely small. He has cut his face up on the bars, trying to escape the kennel.

He used to live with another dog and did just fine with the other dogs when he first came in. Now he is extremely reactive, and the shelter is completely full.

Zeus needs a hero, someone with patience, understanding, and who is willing to work with him. He must be shown that he is loved and cared for and does matter.

He will be going to the Pet Connection this week for boarding and training. He needs a foster ASAP as it would set him back if he had to go back to the pound.

Please get in touch with the Windsor Pound for more information on Zeus. Transport can be arranged.

It’s Scott Poore’s birthday!

This Memorial Day weekend, May 26-28, Great Plains SPCA (GPSPCA), one of largest animal shelters in the Kansas City area, is hosting an adoption event and birthday party for Scott Poore, Great Plains SPCA’s Chief of Advocacy and Media Relations and 2023 nominee for Best Philanthropist in Kansas City.

GPSPCA is inviting the public to the animal shelter at 5428 Antioch Drive in Merriam, KS, to spin the discount wheel for a chance to get up to 75% off adoption fees all day Friday through Sunday and meet Scott himself on Saturday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Discounts apply to all adult dogs and cats and regularly-priced puppies and kittens. There will be a drawing for a Kong gift box, and Poore will choose the winner.

GPSPCA is open for adoptions Wednesday through Friday from 12-7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Monday and Tuesday by appointment. To view adoptable dogs and cats, the public can go to www.greatplainsspca.org/adopt