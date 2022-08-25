Creature Feature: Willa is laid-back, Zoey is ready to play ball

This week’s “Creature Feature” is thanks to the help of Scott Poore from Mission Driven.

Meet Willa. She is a sweet and loving mama tabby cat. She is approximately 2 years old, and after raising her babies, she is now looking for her happily ever after.

Willa is a laid-back girl who likes other cats who are as laid-back as she is. She does fine with small dogs as well, but of course, cats and humans are better.

If you are interested in meeting Willa, please contact The Rescue Project today.

This is Zoey. She’s a very sweet and loving four-year-old shepherd mix with soft, floppy ears.

She has been houseless for over half her life. Her family loved her very much, but she was protective of her home and easily jumped the fence to keep out possible intruders, even when they weren’t actually intruding.

Zoey enjoys playing with her dog pals, rolling in the grass, getting attention from her peeps, and learning new things. One of her favorite things to do is play ball because she gets to run. (In the interest of full disclosure, Zoey’s not so great about catching the ball when it’s tossed up in the air, or bringing the ball back after she gets it. But hey, nobody’s perfect!)

Zoey really adores her humans, and if you’re willing to give neck (and butt) scratches, Zoey promises to be your very best friend.

Although a yard to run and play in would be great for Zoey, a privacy fence is best—she’s an athletic girl and can jump over a 4-foot fence like a gazelle.

Zoey is currently staying in Beloit, Kansas, but transport is available to her forever home. Call or text The Pet Connection at (913) 671-7387 for more info. She’s eligible for a no-cost adoption (with an encouraged donation).