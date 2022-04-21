Creature Feature: We would die for Abe and Katie

This week’s “Creature Feature” is all thanks to the help of Scott Poore from Mission Driven.

Abe is a 4-year-old adventure seeking Labrador retriever mix brought to you by the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City. He’s as athletic as he is handsome.

Abe loves to go hiking and jogging. He doesn’t care for cats and works best in open spaces, so an apartment might be a bit cramped for him. He’s full of personality, likes to speak his mind, and is ready to be your team captain.

If you’re interested in adopting Abe or any other friendly pups, reach out to the HSGKC today.

Meet Katie, a 5-year-old domestic shorthair cat whose bags are packed. She was transferred to Wayside Waifs from the Animal Rescue League of Iowa in October and is ready to settle into her forever home.

Katie lives life on her terms, and we could probably learn a thing or two from her about setting boundaries. Sometimes she likes to cuddle, and sometimes she absolutely does not. She hopes you’ll respect that and understand that it’s nothing personal.

Katie is currently staying with her foster mom who thinks she is ready for her next move.

Contact Wayside Waifs if you’re interested in meeting Katie and seeing if you’re her perfect match.