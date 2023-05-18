Creature Feature: Walter is outta the woods and looking for a new spot

Walter

Meet Walter, a 10-year-old chow mix. It was just a few weeks ago that he was scheduled for euthanasia in Wichita, Kansas, but thankfully the friends at Imagine Furever Ranch chose to save his life. We’re assuming that he has spent his entire life living outdoors, so when he came in through animal control, being heartworm positive, it was no surprise.

His treatments are almost complete, so now he just needs a quiet space to recover. The sooner he finds a foster home, the sooner the ranch can use Walter’s room for more houseless dogs. If you want to open your heart and home to Walter, please get in touch with Imagine Furever Ranch.