Creature Feature: Thelma needs her Louise

Thelma

Thelma is one of 10 “known owner” dogs that were not reclaimed this week.

She is an 80-pound American Bully and a social butterfly who loves everyone she meets. With her charming personality and gentle nature, Thelma has won the hearts of many, both human and canine alike.

This lovable pooch has a knack for making friends wherever she goes. Her friendly demeanor and wagging tail instantly put people at ease, making her a favorite among friends, family, and even strangers. Thelma’s warm and welcoming nature makes her the life of the party, always ready to bring joy and laughter to any gathering.

When it comes to other dogs, Thelma is a true ambassador of friendship. She has a remarkable ability to get along with her fellow canines, making her a great companion for playdates and doggy social events. Whether it’s a game of fetch or a romp in the park, Thelma’s playful spirit shines through, creating lasting bonds with her furry friends.

Thelma’s good behavior extends beyond her social skills. She is a dream to walk on a leash, making strolls through the neighborhood a breeze. With her calm and composed demeanor, she walks by your side, never pulling or causing any trouble. Thelma’s leash manners are a testament to her well-rounded and obedient nature.

One of Thelma’s greatest joys in life is playing with toys. From squeaky balls to plush stuffed animals, she delights in the simple pleasure of a good game. Her enthusiasm is contagious, and she’ll happily entertain herself or engage in playtime with her human companions. Thelma’s playful nature brings a sense of joy and liveliness to any environment.

But amidst all the fun and games, Thelma has a soft spot for belly rubs. She absolutely adores the feeling of gentle strokes on her tummy, and it’s guaranteed to put a smile on her face. Thelma’s love for belly rubs is a testament to her affectionate nature and her desire for human connection.

If you would like more information or to schedule a meet and greet, please get in touch with Midwest Animal ResQ in Raytown, Missouri.