We’re all cat people here. We hope you are, too.

On May 21, get your boogie on at Caturday in the Crossroads. The ’80s-themed event supports the 7,000+ feline friends entering KC Pet Project facilities this year. Grab your hairspray, tease that mane, and get ready for some… cat scratch fever. Okay, maybe not the fever part, but biscuits are always nice.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $25 but will increase starting March 1.