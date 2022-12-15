Creature Feature: Taffy (and friends) could be yours this holiday season through KC Pet Project’s adoption special

Taffy

Taffy is a handsome 3-year-old shepherd mix, weighing 62 pounds. He is friendly and super playful. He also loves treats, and he’ll sit very pretty for one.

Taffy gets along with other dogs and likes to go for walks. He is crate trained, keeps his kennel clean, and is just an all-around good boy.

Taffy is neutered, up to date on all vaccines, microchipped, heartworm-negative, and dewormed. His adoption fee is $85.00. If you are interested in meeting Taffy, please call (913) 321-1445 or email petadoptions@kckpd.org to schedule your appointment.

KC Pet Project offers $22 adoptions for the holidays

Stop by the KC Campus for Animal Care, Petco on 95th, Zona Rosa Adoption Center, or reach out about pets in foster homes to take advantage of $22 pet adoptions during KC Pet PRoject’s Home for the Holidays special running now through Dec. 31.

What better gift could anyone ask for?

Visit KC Pet Project’s website for more details and available animals for adoption.