Creature Feature: Sully wants to break free

Sully

Yep. Hello again. It’s me. Sully.

Don’t get me wrong. I love and appreciate everything that my friends at The Pet Connection (Official) have done for me. I’ve learned so much here. So much so, that when Emily and Julie asked me to put this on I obliged. They told me it might help to find a real family of my own.

I love to go for walks. I love to play with toys. I love to snuggle. I potty outside. I love people and getting acquainted with other dogs.

I’m not really in jail but I’d love it if you’d come and see me. Try me on for size. Please. I’m worth so much. I’m here.

My adoption fee is covered by my biggest fan. Maybe you could share my photo and help me find the family I deserve. Will you be my hero?

Call or text The Pet Connection at (913) 671-7387 if you’d like to meet me.