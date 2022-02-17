Creature Feature: Striking-eyed Taylor and adventurous Abe seek their soulmates

This week’s “Creature Feature” is all thanks to Scott at the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City as well as Great Plains SPCA—one of the largest no-kill animal shelters in the Kansas City metro.

Meet Taylor, a 12-year-old domestic shorthair kitty who has been in the shelter for 220 days—far too long if you ask us.

This green-eyed heartbreaker was surrendered when her previous owner passed away. She loves to nap and receive gentle pets. Taylor wants you to know she’s diabetic and may have a few special dietary needs, but we agree that she deserves the world.

We’d adopt Taylor at the office if we could, but she’s looking for a one-pet family.

If you’re ready to shower a creature with non-stop love and affection—and get it in return—then Taylor is your cat.

Contact the Great Plains SPCA if you’re interested in bringing Taylor home.

Abe is a 4-year-old adventure seeking Labrador retriever mix brought to you by the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City. He’s as athletic as he is handsome.

Abe loves to go hiking and jogging. He doesn’t care for cats and works best in open spaces, so an apartment might be a bit cramped for him. He’s full of personality, likes to speak his mind, and is ready to be your team captain.

If you’re interested in adopting Abe or any other friendly pups, reach out to the HSGKC today.