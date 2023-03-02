Creature Feature: Sir Chauncey CheetoPuff is the fanciest boi

Sir Chauncey CheetoPuff

This is Sir Chauncey CheetoPuff. We know that’s a mouthful, so you can just call him “Sir.” This sweet mini-lion gives hugs and loves cuddles. He also loves to play. He is in the process of growing out his long, beautiful ginger coat because when he was rescued, he was so matted he had to be shaved. On chilly days he loves to wear a lovely fluffy fleece around the house.

Sir’s hobbies include hanging out on top of cat trees and sunbathing. He doesn’t mind the company of other cats and dogs. He is a good boy with his litter box, and he is healthy. If you are looking for a handsome, well-mannered affectionate cat, he is your guy.

Sir Chauncey CheetoPuyff is neutered, up to date on all vaccines, microchipped, and FEL/FIV-negative. His adoption fee is $45.00. If you are interested in meeting him, please contact the shelter at petadoptions@kckpd.org to schedule your appointment.