Creature Feature: Scooby is in need of emergency care

Scooby

Scooby isn’t in the best condition and is suffering from severe panic attacks. He cannot stay in the shelter environment. The staff is doing everything they can to keep him calm, including trips offsite, medication, and daily office time with their CEO.

In the past 48 hours, the staff has highlighted Scooby to:

98k Facebook Followers

23k Instagram Followers

15k Email Supporters

6k Twitter Followers

1k LinkedIn Followers

No one has been able to provide Scooby with the home that he desperately needs—a place where he is the only pet with a calm and mature environment.

If you can help Scooby and offer a loving home, please contact foster@greatplainsspca.org