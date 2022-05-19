Creature Feature: Sateen, Molly, and Butterscotch just wanna take it slow

This week’s “Creature Feature” is brought to us with the help of Scott Poore from Mission Driven.

Be prepared, as Molly and Butterscotch have a heartbreaking story. Molly is a 2-year-old brindle Labrador Retriever mix, and Butterscotch is her 3-year-old mother with a reddish coat. They were rescued by the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department after a life of neglect and abuse. They previously lived outside, but the neighbors would often shoot at them with BB guns.

They had never been indoors prior to being rescued, and they are understandably very scared around people at first. It has taken some time, but they are learning how to accept love and have starting warming up to new friends.

It is very important that they find a home that practices patience, compassion, and gentle care. Once trust has been established, they’ll be the best and most loyal friends you’ve ever had.

If you are interested in bring Molly and Butterscotch home, please contact the KCKPD at (915) 321-1445 or email petadoptions@kckpd.org

Sateen is an 11-year-old female domestic shorthair cat who was surrendered to Great Plains SPCA after 10 years in a home.

She prefers to take things slow at first, but she is working on herself and building up the courage to bond with new people.

She may find a lot of hiding places at first, but she’ll come out when the time is right and be the perfect feline friend.

If you are interested in meeting Sateen, please contact the Great Plains SPCA today.

It’s Kitten Season! Join the Great Plains SPCA this Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. as they host a Kitten Shower to collect donations and prepare for an influx of kitten intake at the shelter.