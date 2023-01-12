Creature Feature: Registration now live for the first in-person KC Pet Project 5k

Join KC Pet Project on Saturday, June 10, to participate in their first in-person KC Pet Project 5K with the opportunity to run or walk to support the care of 15,000 pets up for adoption.

The event takes place June 10 at Swope Park. All registrants will receive a race bib and a commemorative shirt.

You can sign up now to support the metro’s houseless, abandoned, and injured pets anticipated to arrive at the KC Pet Project this year.

Please note that this is an event to raise money for animals, but four-legged friends should stay at home (with the exception of service animals). Current shelter pets will make appearances along the race route for participants to see.