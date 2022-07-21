Creature Feature: Papa is Eeyore in disguise, Ollie is a Golden Girl

This week’s “Creature Feature” is thanks to the help of Scott Poore from Mission Driven.

This is Papa. He is a 5-year-old Mastiff mix weighing in at 60 lbs. Papa is Eeyore at heart. He loves having dog friends, and he is ready for new people friends. How you anyone not love that smooshy face?

Papa is great in his kennel, is potty-trained, walks like a pro on his leash, and loves pillows and blankets. Don’t be fooled by his puppy eyes. He knows how to work the humans for treats.

If you are interested in meeting Papa, please call (913) 321-1445 or email petadoptions@kckpd.org to schedule your appointment.

This is Ollie. She’s a petite 13-year-old tabby cat with a whole lot of spunk. She is blind in her left eye, but that doesn’t keep her from getting the occasional zoomies and being a great playmate.

Ollie is in search of a cushy life full of treats and cuddles. She deserves to live out her golden years in peace with a family that can spoil her properly.

If you are interested in bringing Ollie home, please contact her foster mom Carol at (913) 469-9881 or cjdavis@everestkc.net to arrange a meet and greet.