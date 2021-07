We teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on a loveable and adoptable animal here in the KC Metro.

This week’s local Adopt an Animal features Oso, a 5-year-old German Shepherd Mix. He resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, MO. Head there to adopt him, he’s been there since March 8th, 2021.

Oso is treat and toy motivated. He knows some basic commands, is very attentive, and enjoys playing fetch. Once you’re his best friend, Oso loves all the pets, brushing, and snuggles. He really needs a laidback home without cats and children. He gets along with some dogs and his ideal companion would be a calm older dog.

