Creature Feature: Opal and Lyra are little goddesses

This week’s “Creature Feature” is thanks to the help of Scott Poore from Mission Driven.

Meet Lyra, a one-year-old female domestic shorthair cat. She is all sugar, spice, and everything nice. Lyra was brought to Great Plains SPCA as a stray while she was pregnant. All of her babies have found homes, and now it’s Lyra’s turn.

The staff at the shelter love her for her goofy and playful nature. She is a kitty who likes to be in charge, so a home without other animals is best. She also gets along with older children who can respect her space.

If you are interested in getting to know Lyra, please contact the Great Plains SPCA today.

This is Opal. She is a one-year-old pittie who came to Melissa’s Second Chances as a young mother. She had a rough beginning and was brought to the shelter as an underweight and malnourished pup. She has since recovered and is ready to live her best life.

Opal gets along great with other dogs, but she likes to takes things slow. She is kennel trained and loves to please her people. She is very smart and knows basic commands, but most importantly, she waits for permission to eat her dinner. This beauty is a true gem.

If you are interested in meeting Opal, please get in touch with Melissa’s Second Chances.