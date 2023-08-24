Creature Feature: Mellow is the sweetest fellow

Mellow

This charming guy is named Mellow. This sweet boy’s journey began at Wichita Animal Services, where he narrowly escaped his deadline.

Following his time at the boarding facility, it’s become apparent that Mellow thrives best as the solo pet in a loving home. He’s not suited for households with other pets, including cats. While we will never know Mellow’s past, our hearts ache knowing it might have been a challenging one.

Though his ideal match might be a tad more specific, we’re determined to find that perfect forever home for this incredible fellow. Mellow adores humans, is a professional cuddler, and he’s in search of that one true bestie who’ll cherish him as he deserves.

Could you be Mellow’s hero? Reach out if you feel that special connection, or kindly share this post to give Mellow the visibility he so rightly merits. Together, let’s make Mellow’s dream of a forever home a reality.

If you would like more information or to schedule a meet and greet, please contact On A Mission KC.