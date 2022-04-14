Creature Feature: Meg March and Blossom will make your heart bloom

This week’s “Creature Feature” is all thanks to the help of Scott Poore of Mission Driven.

Meg March is a two-and-a-half-year-old domestic shorthair cat. She is currently staying at Melissa’s Second Chances and has been waiting for a new home the longest. She is a sweet kitty who loves to play with toys and make other kitty friends.

Her pals often call her Squeaks because of her meow. She loves to eat, and she’ll never let you forget when it’s time to do so. She enjoys sleeping on her human’s bed and purring on their pillows.

Meg does have allergies, but she is used to her weekly treatment routine, which is easy to manage and makes her feel a lot better.

If you are interested in meeting Meg March, please contact Melissa’s Second Chances today.

Meet Blosson, a two-year-old Boston terrier mix. She has been at Great Plains SPCA for over 100 days and wants to enjoy her spring in a loving forever home.

Blossom had condition called “cherry eye,” for which she had to undergo three invasive surgeries. She is now fully healed and ready to make a new best friend.

She is full of energy and loves to wiggle. She is a goofy pup and has been working with the shelter on her manners. Mostly importantly, she is always a good time.

If you are interested in adopting Blossom, please get in touch with Great Plains SPCA.

**Pets are flooding into the shelter at KC Pet Project in record numbers with more than 450 new pets entering the shelter in April. Intake overall for 2022 is on track to be the highest number in the organization’s history—after experiencing the highest number in 2021 with more than 14,000 pets cared for in the year.

KC Pet Project is hosting an Easter Weekend Adoption Special, starting today, April 14. All dogs (30+ pounds) and adult cats (six months or older) will be $30. Pets in foster homes qualify as well.

To view all locations, hours of operation, and available pets, visit http://kcpetproject.org/.