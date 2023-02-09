Creature Feature: Max is ready to win the race

Max

Max is a dog who was violently attacked by two other dogs while he was forced to live outdoors on a chain. The injuries were so bad that he lost one of his front legs. It’s been a long road of recovery, but Max is finally up for adoption.

He is the sweetest brown-eyed boy you will ever meet. All he wants is to curl up in your lap and bring warmth and happiness to your household. He is eager to learn your rules and routines and will do everything he can to squeeze himself in and make sure you can see what a good boy he is.

Other dogs make him pretty nervous, so he’d prefer to be your one and only.

You may have noticed that he has a special talent: He can walk on only three legs. He can run, jump, and hop with the best of them. For now, though, he should keep activities low-key. He happens to be heartworm-positive.

Max is happy to cuddle up or play with toys indoors. He also loves treats and would totally be up for learning some new tricks. Once he is feeling better, he’d love to join you on walks or spend some time playing outside.

Max will need to meet everyone in the home and will need a home with no small animals. Please contact Great Plains SPCA for more information.