Creature Feature: Mama Sweet Potato and Wilmer are ready to be snatched up

Mama Sweet Potato

Mama Sweet Potato has given her all to her little batch of kitten fries. She had three tiny kittens—Waffle Fry, Curly Fry, and Crinkle Cut. They have been adopted, and this sweet mama is ready to find her furrever home too.

She is a petite little floof and cannot even be a year old. She is the sweetest girl, will rub up against your legs begging for attention, and allows you to carry her like a baby.

Someone please bundle this baby up and take her home!

If you would like more information or to schedule a meet and greet, please contact Melissa’s Second Chances in Shawnee, Kansas.

Wilmer

Check out those ears! Wilmer is an adorable American Bulldog mix. He is two years old and weighs 62 pounds. Wilmer is a mellow and sweet-natured guy. He’s friendly and very gentle. He loves attention.

If you are interested in meeting Wilmer, please get in touch with KCK Animal Services by phone at (913) 321-1445 or by email at petadoptions@kckpd.org to schedule your appointment.