Creature Feature: Mallorie and Rory are queens looking for their castles

Mallorie

Mallorie mothered two beautiful babies and learned that indoor life and humans are good. Her babies were both adopted, but Mallorie is still waiting to find the love of her life.

She’s made a miraculous transformation and is 100% ready to be someone’s loyal pet. She loves to give head boops and chat with you while you’re making her food. Initially, she is shy, but she will warm up to new surroundings with patience and love. She is a very gentle cat.

Mallorie is adoptable thru The Rescue Project. Please get in touch with them directly if interested in meeting her.

Rory

Rory is a darling Husky/Shepherd mix. She’s two years old and weighs 43 pounds. Rory was a stray. She’s a little bit timid initially, but take her out in the yard to play, and she comes to life. She’s friendly and silly and playful. She loves playing with her dog friends and is good with cats (with a proper introduction).

Rory wants a fenced yard and another dog to play with in her new home. She gets really excited to go for walks, so she is still learning to walk—not hop.

Rory is great in her kennel, keeps it clean, loves blankets and toys, and doesn’t shred them. She is spayed, up to date on all vaccines, microchipped, heartworm-negative, and dewormed. Her adoption fee is $85.00. If you are interested in meeting Rory, please call (913) 321-1445 or email petadoptions@kckpd.org to schedule your appointment.