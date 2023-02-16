Creature Feature: KC defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi sponsors all adoptable dogs

KC defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi and ZIWI are sponsoring all adoptions of adoptable dogs at KC Pet Project. There are currently 264 dogs available for adoption. ZIWI will also be providing swag with all dog adoptions.

All dogs available for adoption on or before February 12 qualify for this special. Visit the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care, Zona Rosa Adoption Center, or Petco Adoption Center today to meet your new pal. Take a look at who is currently seeking a home.

Max

Max is a dog who was violently attacked by two other dogs while he was forced to live outdoors on a chain. The injuries were so bad that he lost one of his front legs. It’s been a long road of recovery, but Max is finally up for adoption.

He is the sweetest brown-eyed boy you will ever meet. All he wants is to curl up in your lap and bring warmth and happiness to your household. He is eager to learn your rules and routines and will do everything he can to squeeze himself in and make sure you can see what a good boy he is.

Other dogs make him pretty nervous, so he’d prefer to be your one and only.

You may have noticed that he has a special talent: He can walk on only three legs. He can run, jump, and hop with the best of them. For now, though, he should keep activities low-key. He happens to be heartworm-positive.

Max is happy to cuddle up or play with toys indoors. He also loves treats and would totally be up for learning some new tricks. Once he is feeling better, he’d love to join you on walks or spend some time playing outside.

Max will need to meet everyone in the home and will need a home with no small animals. Please contact Great Plains SPCA for more information.

Rue

Rue was most certainly someone’s beloved pet at some point. This beautiful girl found herself houseless but thankfully made her way to a foster home where she has been taken care of as an outside kitty. Seeing how friendly she was and with this recent cold weather, the foster decided to bring Rue in as a good candidate for an indoor cat—and for adoption. And she was!

This girl is so affectionate and loves to rub and snuggle. She adores toys and is a pro biscuit maker and lap kitty. Unfortunately, in Rue’s time surviving on her own, she picked up FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus). This is a virus that she will always have and is only spread through bites. It is not spread through saliva or by sharing bowls with other cats. With this virus, Rue can live a full and healthy life, but per local laws, she must be adopted in the state of Missouri. She should go to a home where she is the only cat, where there are other FIV cats, or where there are other friendly cats, and no risk of bites would take place. This virus is not contagious to people or dogs.

If you are interested in meeting Rue, please fill out an application via TRP’s website.

Rue’s adoption fee is $75 and includes age-appropriate vaccines, spaying, microchip, and testing for feline leukemia and FIV.